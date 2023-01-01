IntelliShift Wins IoT Analytics Company of the Year Award

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

COMMACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliShift, the connected fleet intelligence platform for safety and operations teams, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “IoT Analytics Company of the Year” award in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

IntelliShift’s all-in-one platform enables mixed fleets to manage digital inspections, robust vehicle and equipment maintenance, telematics, AI dash cams, fuel management, and compliance technology all in one place.

Designed to significantly improve the user experience by streamlining workflows, simplifying data management, and driving integrated data insights to make important decisions, IntelliShift’s platform delivers next-generation fleet operations and safety technology.

“On behalf of everyone at IntelliShift, we’re honored by this recognition from IoT Breakthrough. The most common challenge is bringing IT, safety, and fleet operations to the table, with each function operating its own siloed technology stack. We approach solving the need for better visibility into analytics within the fleet management industry with the understanding that there isn’t a demand for more IoT data, but instead an increasing demand to enable users to do more with the existing data to glean actionable insights,” said John M Cunningham Jr, founder and CEO at IntelliShift. “With IntelliShift, fleets have a partner that supports their entire operational workflow and provides all the insights they need to make the decisions to help their business excel. For example, our clients are saving up to 35% on maintenance costs, cutting risky driving behavior by 9x, and reducing accidents by 33%. That is something we are proud of.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from companies all over the world.

“For fleet operations and safety leaders, the complexity of siloed data from managing multiple point solutions can be daunting and ultimately fail to deliver a complete picture of how well a fleet is operating,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “IntelliShift provides a breakthrough approach, serving as the all-in-one platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet management data in one place – enabling fleet leaders to feel confident in the data-based decisions they need to make. We’re thrilled to name IntelliShift ‘IoT Analytics Company of the Year’ in our seventh annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.”

IntelliShift’s ability to unify assets, data, people, and processes helps companies gain a comprehensive view of fleet health, safety, profitability, and productivity. IntelliShift knows when data is collected in one system, visualizing, understanding, and taking action is much easier, enabling clients to make the shift to fleet intelligence.

About IntelliShift:

IntelliShift is powerful fleet intelligence made simple. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 20+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field service, utilities, and last mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics and a demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands including Thyssenkrupp Elevators, AmeriGas, and US Ecology. For more information visit www.intellishift.com.

About IoT Breakthrough:

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

