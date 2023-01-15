INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that ESS’s largest partner, Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”), is a related party with no real staff, office, or any relevant ongoing business activity. Furthermore, the report claimed that the Company concealed the fact that ESI was a de-facto subsidiary, not a true third party.

On this news, ESS’s stock price fell $0.22, or 7.7%, to close at $2.64 per share on December 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ESS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

