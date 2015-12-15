Kantata Releases New Enhancements Purpose-built for Professional Services Organizations

A new integration with Salesforce Revenue Cloud provides features and capabilities that empower business leaders to operate with confidence

IRVINE, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced several new enhancements to its Kantata Cloud for Professional Services vertical SaaS platform including a Salesforce Revenue Cloud integration package to streamline sales-to-delivery processes. These enhancements will help professional services organizations (PSOs) accelerate operations and improve business performance, even amidst today’s uncertain economic climate.

“Powerful currents are reshaping the professional services industry and placing tremendous pressure on PSOs as they try to scale their businesses while protecting clients, teams, and margins,” said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. “Client demand is more volatile than ever, and businesses need proactive strategies to secure and retain top talent while enabling remote and asynchronous work. The new enhancements we announced today support PSO leaders’ current and future needs so they can better serve their clients.”

The Kantata Cloud is purpose-built for the specific and complex needs of PSOs, with a comprehensive suite of capabilities that deliver clarity, control and confidence at every step of the professional services project lifecycle. The Kantata Winter Release features include:

Kantata CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) Connector : An add-on solution to the Kantata Cloud that integrates Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Revenue Cloud, and Kantata within one interface to enhance the flow of data across the organization. Mapping opportunity and quote data from the CRM into Kantata and resource availability from Kantata into the CRM fosters closer collaboration, enables more accurate forecasting, and enhances sales order management across sales and delivery teams.

Assignment Search interface: Enhancements give Resource Managers the ability to create and share views in order to better process the complex relationships between the global resource pool and the work they’re doing. Resource Managers maintain visibility on a resource’s capacity as they’re making changes instead of jumping back to another view to understand the implications of those changes.

Accelerate period close: Quickly send reminder emails to proposal owners, delivery engagement owners, and account owners to address uncommitted revenue for proposals, delivery engagements, and delivery elements to streamline the period close process.

“What if?” automation: Automated processing methods enable users to manage routine operational revenue and cost rate changes with flexibility and ease to reduce administration overhead. The interface presents the option to filter criteria and controls by multiple targeted what-if scenarios, eliminating the need to do so manually.

To request a demo of the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, click here.

Kantata Clients – Supporting Quotes

“This is powerful automation and will significantly accelerate our cost rate management process and simplify how we roll out complex operational changes.”

– Andrea Stephens, Director Operational Excellence, Finastra

“These usability updates to the bulk transfer process really enhance the way these pages work and will simplify the way we run this year end updates this time around.”

– Simon Greenhalgh, Chief Finance Officer & Chief Operations Officer, Credera

“Our project managers live in the assignment search pages and these enhancements will make it easier for them to plan our day to day activity and keep our capacity forecast up to date.”

– Alice Jones-Evans, Executive Manager Business Improvement, ESRI UK

Salesforce, Revenue Cloud and Sales Cloud are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services™, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

