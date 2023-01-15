Kramer Levin Elevates Seven to Special Counsel and Two to Counsel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kramer Levin is pleased to announce the promotions of Douglas Buckley, Rita Celebrezze D’Souza, Shannon H. Hedvat, Jack A. Herman, Jeffrey H. Price, Meigan P. Serle and Daniel Stewart from associate to special counsel and of Ophélie Boulos and Maria Kondyli from associate to counsel. All the promotions are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Managing Partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko said, “We congratulate these nine exceptional lawyers and commend their many accomplishments on behalf of our clients. We look forward to their continued success.”

Douglas Buckley — Bankruptcy and Restructuring, New York

Douglas Buckley represents mutual funds and distressed investors in municipal restructurings and corporate reorganizations. Doug represents clients in some of the nation’s largest, most complex and highest-profile bankruptcies and out-of-court restructurings. He has been involved in the representation of some of the largest single bondholders and ad hoc groups of bondholders in the ongoing restructuring of debt issued by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities and of significant ad hoc creditor groups in corporate restructurings such as those of LATAM Airlines and Neiman Marcus. Doug earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from George Washington University.

Rita Celebrezze D’Souza — Tax, New York

Rita Celebrezze D’Souza advises clients on a comprehensive range of issues with respect to federal income taxation, including the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures, financings, real estate transactions, and bankruptcy and corporate restructurings. Rita also has an active and diverse pro bono practice. She earned her LL.M. and Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis.

Shannon H. Hedvat — Intellectual Property, New York

Shannon H. Hedvat works on intellectual property matters, particularly patent, copyright and trademark litigation across numerous technology sectors, including satellite radio transmission, telematics, internet architecture, computer security, software, devices used in the semiconductor industry, microcontrollers and LEDs. Shannon has assisted in the defense and enforcement of clients’ rights at every stage of litigation, playing a key role on trial teams, taking and defending depositions, drafting trial and appellate briefs, and preparing expert witnesses for depositions as well as direct and cross examinations at trial. She also advises clients on transactional matters and contractual negotiations implicating intellectual property rights and counsels startup and emerging growth companies in various technology sectors. Shannon earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and her Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jack A. Herman — Litigation, Washington, DC

Jack A. Herman handles complex litigation matters, including securities class action and shareholder derivative suits, bankruptcy and debtor-creditor disputes, and other complex commercial litigation. Jack is involved in all phases of these cases, and his work includes drafting motions, briefs and other filings; preparing for fact and expert witness testimony; and managing large-scale discovery review and production. Jack earned his Juris Doctor, Order of the Coif, from the University of Virginia School of Law and his Bachelor of Business Administration with high distinction from the University of Michigan.

Jeffrey H. Price — Intellectual Property, New York

Jeffrey H. Price works on intellectual property matters, in particular patent litigation in federal district courts and in proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jeffrey also advises on patent-related matters to ensure that clients have sufficient patent protection and freedom to operate in order to reach their business objectives. His work involves a wide range of technologies, including semiconductor fabrication and packaging, flash memory, nanotechnology, audio processing, digital imaging, solar power, vehicle control and braking systems, telecommunications, mobile and desktop software, and electronic device manufacturing. Jeffrey earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law, his Master of Science in electrical engineering from Columbia University and his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering, cum laude, from the University of Delaware.

Meigan P. Serle — Real Estate, New York

Meigan P. Serle counsels developers, lenders and investors in a range of real estate matters, with a particular focus on condominium, cooperative and shared ownership developments. Meigan helps clients structure and implement sophisticated and often bespoke ownership, operation and management regimes designed to meet the specific and unique needs and financial goals of multiphase development projects. She also advises on the legal and business aspects of the creation, registration, marketing and sale of both condominium and cooperative public and nonpublic offerings, including the utilization of leasehold condominium structures. Meigan earned her Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School and her Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Syracuse University.

Daniel Stewart — Real Estate, New York

Daniel Stewart represents purchasers, sellers, lenders and investors in a broad range of real estate transactions in New York City and various major markets around the United States, including acquisitions and dispositions, development projects, debt and equity financings, leasing, and workouts for commercial, residential and mixed-use properties. Daniel earned his Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in business administration and classics from the University of Washington.

Ophélie Boulos — Real Estate, Paris

Ophélie Boulos primarily handles real estate and construction law. Ophélie focuses on both advice and litigation in relation to commercial leases, construction matters and insurance law. She earned her Master 2 and Master 1 in international and European Union law from the University of Paris X.

Maria Kondyli — Corporate, Paris

Maria Kondyli represents banks, funds, issuers, sellers, borrowers and other entities across a broad spectrum of U.S. and international asset-backed transactions, structured finance matters, factoring transactions and other types of secured financings. Maria frequently represents clients in connection with multi-jurisdiction securitizations involving U.S. and cross-border trade receivables, commercial loans and a variety of other assets located in the United States. She also advises clients on cross-border and domestic corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, joint ventures, corporate governance matters and general securities law matters. Maria earned her Master of Law from New York University School of Law and her Master of French and European Business Law from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University.

About Kramer Levin

Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today’s most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and Paris. Kramer Levin fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Manton



Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP



212.715.7612



[email protected]

Peter Pochna



Rubenstein for Kramer Levin



212.843.8007



[email protected]