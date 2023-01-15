LBank Exchange Will List iTeller (ITLR) on January 5, 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 4, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list iTeller (ITLR) on January 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ITLR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023.

Aiming to open a new era of finance, iTeller (ITLR) transforms the way people perceive and use the conventional banking system with its innovative and exciting features. Its native token ITLR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing iTeller

iTeller Pty Ltd is a company established by a group of entrepreneurs and financial experts to transform the entire economic landscape. The team members are in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Dubai, and London, and remotely worldwide. Their sole aim is to revolutionize the banking and financial industry and enable all individuals across the world to enjoy financial independence. Simply speaking, its motto is to allow users to manage and control their money without relying on any intermediary.

To achieve its vision, iTeller strives to expedite transaction processing; therefore, people no longer need to wait a while to send and receive their money. Furthermore, its team is putting the best of its efforts into making cryptocurrency easily accessible to the masses. iTeller continues developing its products to provide its users with myriad options to easily remit money to their loved ones living in another country without paying exorbitant fees. With iTeller cryptocurrency, a person can pay in Sydney in the Australian dollar to his friend living in Dubai who can receive the same amount in AED Dirhams in a few minutes.

Additionally, in its endeavor to allow a wide range of people to access iTeller token, the team will deploy ATMs all across Australia, London, Dubai, and other regions. Supporting fast and secure transactions, iTeller ATMs will be easier to use compared to traditional bank ATMs. Customers can remit funds to any country with their ATM and can exchange crypto with fiat money in real-time.

The iTeller team comprises of former finance manager, experts in private fund management, company founders, lawyers, accountants, tax experts, marketing experts, business development programmers, the team of front-end, back-end, and network architects, well-known network security and cloud practitioner, dedicated team for social network and customer service. Its technical team has years of experience in various fields such as finance, money exchange, and cryptocurrency. In the pursuit of their efforts to make money exchange more accessible than ever before, they’ve laid down the foundation of iTeller cryptocurrency.

iTeller is the epitome of financial independence. With its innovative and exciting features, users can enjoy financial independence and experience the perks of a disrupted traditional banking system. The mission of iTeller is to revolutionize both the banking and financial industry to let its users enjoy the perks of financial freedom.

About ITLR Token

ITLR Token is a cryptocurrency whose value is derived from the market and is an entirely decentralized open-source digital currency. Users can use ITLR token just like a currency to pay less charge overseas payments. Its state-of-the-art operational structure is audited under a CertiK license.

Based on BEP-20, ITLR has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023, investors who are interested in the iTeller investment can easily buy and sell ITLR token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

