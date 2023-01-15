LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023.

MetaDoge Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/152846_a34156a76422dbab_001full.jpg

Originated from the concept of Metaverse and as part of utility of Dogeking, MetaDoge (METADOGE) is a community-driven crypto project with a decentralized and deflationary token METADOGE, which will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MetaDoge

Designed as a strong deflation project that launched on BSC Chain, MetaDoge is originated from the concept of Metaverse and as part of utility of Dogeking. Its vision is to build a new metaverse, so called Dogeverse with features including Hold to Earn, Play to Earn and Share to Earn. The project will also participate in Web 3.0 development and its token will act as one of the payment portals.

With a highly experienced technical team, MetaDoge provides multiple utility DApps. One of the project partnership DApp is called DMS, a platform that provides powerful data tools to monitor cryptocurrency. The app is entirely free to use, so users won’t have to worry about upfront costs or monthly subscriptions. Furthermore, DMS app offer price alerts so that users can get notifications when their desired crypto reaches a specific price point. On top of this, they can also monitor certain wallet easily by adding it into monitoring list.

In addition to NFT series, MetaDoge plans to provide great gaming experience to its users, with more information coming in the future update. The project is also developing its own MetaDoge Card, which will offer a more convenient way to pay, transfer, receive, purchase and sell tokens.

About METADOGE Token

METADOGE is the native token of MetaDoge project that can be used for payment. Based on BEP-20, METADOGE has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, more than 50% of them were already burned. It collects a total of 5% on each buy/sell, of which 2% is redistributed as rewards to holders, 2% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 1% will be allocated to the liquidity pool.

METADOGE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023, investors who are interested in the MetaDoge investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about METADOGE Token:

Official Website: https://www.metadoge.top

Telegram: https://t.me/Metadoge_GlobalCommunity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaDoge_Core

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152846