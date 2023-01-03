LBank Weekly Listing Report, 3rd January 2023
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 4, 2023) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 3rd January.
Project: HAN
Listing date: 4th January
Key words: Defi, Listed on XT, ERC20
Official Website: https://paykhan.io
About:
HAN Token will be a useful payment method for online/offline commerce. Depending on the contribution of the participants, HAN_Incentive is compensated based on the amount of PKN (Stable Coin) issued by staking HAN, PKN issued by staking HAN Token can be used in real life like normal currency. In other words, IPoS is a user-centered compensation system designed so that PKN issuers with HAN can be directly compensated with Smart Contract for the use of HAN_Incentive. HAN Token provides holders with online/offline shopping, advertising, travel reservation services, digital content provision services, and financial services in real life. Services will be provided to the extent that they do not undermine the unique idea of decentralization, and HAN’s blockchain platform will be developed through the fusion of Web3 Providers (MetaMask, etc) and DApp technology to provide global services to everyone around the world.
Project: ITLR
Listing date: 5th January
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BSC
Official Website: https://www.iteller.io/
About:
iTeller is the epitome of financial independence. It aims to revolutionize both the banking and financial industry to let its users enjoy the perks of financial freedom.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 26th December 2022 to 2nd January 2023
Name: VOB
Weekly gain: 1250%
Official Website: https://vobc.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vob/usdt
Name: WGDT
Weekly gain: 220%
Official Website: https://www.withusnetwork.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wgdt/usdt
Name: WBC
Weekly gain: 110%
Official Website: https://weberproject.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wbc/usdt
Weekly Listing Summary December 26 – January 02
