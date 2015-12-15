Lendmarq Expands Sales and Operations Teams to Tackle Accelerating Demand for Private Real Estate Credit

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lendmarq ( or “the Company”), a specialty real estate lender providing bridge and term loan products to residential real estate investors, today announced the expansion of its sales and operations team with the hire of 22 new professionals. The additions double Lendmarq’s total headcount as the Company continues to scale to meet the steady increase in demand for its services.

The joining of these new professionals – who come from some of the real estate industry’s leading private lenders – reflects Lendmarq’s success in capitalizing on the opportunity presented by today’s supply-constrained property finance market. The expanded team will help to drive growth of Lendmarq’s comprehensive origination platform in short-term residential transitional loans – “fix and flip and bridge” financing, long-term 30-year debt service coverage ratio loans (“DSCR”) for rental, and vacation rental and ground up construction projects – as well as single family rental and multifamily projects.

“We’re thrilled to have strengthened our team at Lendmarq with the hiring of experienced professionals who will help take our Company to the next level,” said George Kaouris, Chief Operating Officer of Lendmarq. “This year is shaping up to be an exciting time for Lendmarq as we continue to meet the unrelenting demand for private real estate debt across different property types.”

Lendmarq was founded in 2017 to respond to the growing demand for flexible real estate capital by real estate investors working to make quality housing more accessible through short- and long-term credit solutions serving residential real estate investors, developers and project managers nationwide.

Lendmarq is a portfolio company of Leste Credit, an affiliate of the Leste Group that’s focused on making senior and structured debt investments in both residential and commercial real estate.

Lendmarq is a specialty real estate finance company that provides short- and long-term credit solutions to residential real estate investors nationwide. Founded in 2017 to respond to the growing demand for flexible real estate capital, Lendmarq’s loan programs provide credit solutions that allow borrowers to unlock property values by executing their investment plan. The company is led by experienced real estate finance professionals with backgrounds in residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, structured finance, and special servicing. For more information, please visit: https://lendmarq.com/

