Lexus to Exhibit Customized Models Showcasing Diverse Lifestyles at Tokyo Auto Salon and Tokyo Outdoor Show 2023

TOKYO, Jan 13, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Lexus will exhibit the “RZ SPORT CONCEPT” and “LX 600 ‘OFFROAD’ TEAM JAOS 2022 ver.” at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, to be held at Makuhari Messe, Chiba City, for three days from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 January 2023. The brand will also debut the “RX OUTDOOR CONCEPT”, “ROV CONCEPT 2” and “GX OUTDOOR CONCEPT” for the first time at the concurrently held Tokyo Outdoor Show 2023.

Tokyo Auto Salon

The two concept cars to be exhibited at the Auto Salon embody the Lexus vision to achieve a carbon neutral society and offer a range of diverse lifestyles, adhering to the corporate concept of “Diverse lifestyles to enjoy with beloved cars” and “Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars”.

RZ SPORT CONCEPT (Produced by Masahiro Sasaki)

The “RZ SPORT CONCEPT” will be on display offering the unique driving experience of a battery EV combined with the joy of customization, while still contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society. Based on the first dedicated Lexus battery-electric model “RZ”, this model is equipped with high output 150 kw motors in the front and rear to achieve even more powerful driving performance. The vehicle has been lowered by 35 mm and features custom aero parts, larger diameter tires and full bucket seats in both the front and rear.

Under the supervision of racing driver Masahiro Sasaki, who was involved in the development of the RZ, this model offers improved driving performance and the added joy of customization. The exterior color “HAKUGIN” is based on a pure, clear white base that produces a delicate shining texture when illuminated by light, while the blue accent color evokes the clean and dynamic performance of battery EVs, accentuating the sporty image.

LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2022 ver

The LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2022 ver. from TEAM JAOS, operated by JAOS Co., Ltd., that participated in the 2022 BAJA1000, will also be exhibited. The BAJA1000 is one of the world’s toughest off-road races, with less than half of the competitors finishing each year – all those who do finish are said to be winners because of the grueling, non-stop race over approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 km) off-road from start-to-finish. The vehicle entered in the competition was modified according to the “Stock Full Class (unmodified production vehicle class)” regulations with a primary focus on safety enhancements. The BAJA1000 project with TEAM JAOS is still ongoing as part of a three-year project. The competition vehicle continues to evolve as it accumulates racing experience. The vehicle will be on display at the TGR booth in the East Hall during the event.

