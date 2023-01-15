LiquidityFinder Brings Advanced Social Features to Leading Institutional OTC Liquidity Information Platform

LONDON, Jan 12, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – LiquidityFinder is thrilled to announce the launch of their upgraded community-driven fintech platform to assist electronic trading businesses and institutional investors in discovering and connecting with well-matched business partners to drive OTC liquidity.

As organizations and the range of financial instruments they offer change frequently, providers seeking to enhance their liquidity services are in need of new tools to stay ahead of the competition. New entrants to the institutional liquidity provision space are emerging every month. LiquidityFinder provides the tools to let the market know what their product range is, and makes them immediately discoverable. Consumers of liquidity products also need to be sharp about who provides what instruments at a fair price to enable their business to stay competitive.

LiquidityFinder provides tools to simplify this discovery.

The new social, partnership and research functionalities developed by LiquidityFinder aim to make it easy for Brokers, Asset Managers, and Proprietary and Professional Traders to keep up to date with the latest changes in the industry, leverage advanced research, and obtain access to the best possible commercial terms for their business.

The free-to-use features include complete user profiles and posting, industry forums, and partner matching and messaging capabilities to directly communicate with Prime of Prime (PoP) brokers, ECN’s and related businesses to optimize their trading. Users of the site can submit requests for information to brokers able to offer the services they require and for Retail Brokers, this means an ability to search and discover more competitive terms (spreads and commissions) than they currently receive from incumbent providers.

Sam Low, Founder and CEO of LiquidityFinder stated, “I am incredibly excited to announce the launch of the new LiquidityFinder platform. We have created an environment where any person involved in trading or fintech is able to research and follow the best liquidity and fintech providers in the market, keep on top of the latest news and developments in the trading and fintech industry and share their views, questions and comments in our secure forums to create engaging conversations covering the industry.”

He continued, “Through our hands-on work with clients, we have been engaging with a broad range of traders and brokers to ensure that our new product meets their needs. Speaking to senior executives at retail brokerage firms I know that there is a lot of room for them to get more competitive business terms than those they are currently on. The businesses on LiquidityFinder are hungry for that business. The tools we have created help bring these two sides together.”

About LiqudityFinder

LiquidityFinder is a community-driven fintech platform that assists electronic trading businesses in discovering and connecting with well-matched and sustainable business partners. Our mission is to help traders, brokers and institutions streamline their research and create frictionless partnerships that drive OTC liquidity more efficiently, accelerating their time to market. www.liquidityFinder.com @LiquidityFinder

Media Contact:

Sam Low

LiquidityFinder

+44 7734 467909

Visit us on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/liquidityfinder

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiquidityFinder

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/liquidity-finder

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com