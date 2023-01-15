Lithosphere (LITHO) to Launch Finesse P2E Game & NFT Collection on Tron Network

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2023) – Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs will utilize TRON for the Finesse P2E game and the upcoming NFT collection from the game.

Lithosphere announced its play-to-earn (P2E) game series Finesse with two chapters, “Shadow Warriors” and “The Kingdom.” The multi-player platformer features intense gameplay with mixed RPG elements.

The next Finesse NFT Warriors collection will consist of 50,000 unique characters and items that have different levels of rarity and with different inherited traits. NFTs will encompass original/regular, rare, legendary, epic and mythic. Each warrior’s rarity level will be determined by its unique combination of attributes.

In the upcoming collection on TRON, only 25,000 items will be available for minting. The items and characters will be divided into five rarity categories of original, rare, super rare, very super rare and mythic.

The Lithosphere network promises to eradicate bottlenecks faced in existing blockchain networks. Lithosphere is the first blockchain to utilize embedded Deep Neural Networks to make smart contracts intelligent, while enabling interoperability across diverse blockchains.

