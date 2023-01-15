Markai Co-Founder Chenyu Ren Accepted into Exclusive Forbes Technology Council Community

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 27, 2023) – Markai Co-Founder, Chenyu Ren, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an exclusive community for renowned CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Ren was selected by a review committee based on his notable professional and personal achievements and track record of positively impacting business growth metrics.

As a member of the Council, Ren will have access to exclusive opportunities that aim to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum, as well as share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

According to Chenyu Ren, “I am delighted by the invitation to join the Forbes Technology Council. At Markai, we are always looking for ways to professionalize and digitize operations for cross-border e-commerce brands. I look forward to helping lead the Forbes community to uncover best practices for operating in the cross-border e-commerce sector.”

Furthermore, Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council welcomed Chenyu Ren by quoting, “We are honored to welcome Chenyu Ren into the community, our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Consequently, Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives. Markai has achieved a new milestone by being accepted into exclusive Forbes Technology Council Community.

About the Company – Markai

Markai is a venture-backed startup that connects businesses across borders by acquiring and expanding leading e-commerce brands from Asia to serve a global market. These brands have strong products and high potential but lack the resources to reach their full potential. Markai helps these brands by improving branding and marketing strategies, expanding their reach across channels and geographies.

Moreover, to further support growth, Markai is building a direct-to-manufacturer supply chain in China that allows for fast product innovation through real-time consumer data.

About the Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).

Learn more about Markai and its services here: https://markai-brands.com/.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

