London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – A new survey by Market Makers, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-based investment strategies, shows that 9 out of 10 hedge fund traders will use AI in 2023 to achieve alpha. The survey, which analyzed the top 50 hedge funds, found that as volatility increases, AI-assisted trading strategies are becoming more popular among hedge fund managers.

According to the survey, AI-powered techniques such as machine learning and analysis have become increasingly commonplace among hedge funds as managers seek an edge in trading markets. Market Makers’ VP of analytics, Mike Andrews, states that, “AI has the potential to fundamentally change the way investing works and could solve a lot of the problems that have caused investors to lose money in the past.”

Market Makers is a pioneer in the application of AI to forex and capital markets, utilizing billions of parameters daily to help active traders achieve alpha with the same technology used by hedge funds and wealth managers. The company’s advanced investment strategies combine hedge fund mentorship with AI to identify trends and predict market changes. The VP of communications at market Makers express his opinion about the latest survey by stating, “Our survey results show that AI-assisted trading strategies are becoming more popular among hedge fund managers. We believe that AI has the potential to significantly improve the performance of hedge funds and drive the industry forward.”

Additionally, the company’s data on short interest and securities finance, technical indicators, and financial reports, enables investors to take their investment process to the next level. Market Maker’s currency exchange dataset is also a popular feature that provides real-time exchange rates for over 140 international currencies.

Consequently, Market Makers facilitates its users with valuable information, analytics, and trading solutions to help customers make informed decisions that shape the financial industry. The company’s software, analytics, and data provide unparalleled insights to give customers the ability to broaden their perspectives, operate with confidence and make informed decisions. Its proximity to exchanges through secure partnerships and access to a vast amount of cloud-based financial data in real-time, delayed, historical, and reference formats, gives the company a distinct advantage from its clients.

