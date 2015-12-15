MBX Biosciences to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced its participation at the virtual SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference – Private Company Track. The conference will take place January 31 – February 2, 2023 and management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during that time.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX 2109, its lead product candidate in development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

