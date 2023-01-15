Metric Point Capital Announces Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#metricpoint–Metric Point Capital, a boutique private capital advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Kevin Imhoff to Partner and Pjeter Dushku to Senior Vice President.

“We are thrilled to recognize Kevin and Pjeter for their invaluable contributions to the Firm. They have played integral roles across many mandates and are helping shape the future of Metric Point. Their extensive, multifaceted experience further cements the Firm’s differentiated value proposition to General Partners and Limited Partners for tailored private markets advisory services. The promotions are well-deserved and reflect the depth of talent across our organization,” said Brendan Edmonds, Metric Point’s co-founding partner.

Kevin has over 17 years of experience in the private markets. Prior to his time in private capital advisory, Kevin worked at Goldman Sachs in its investment banking division and as a Limited Partner with DuPont Capital Management. Kevin is a CFA charterholder and earned an MBA degree from Cornell University, The Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Pjeter has over 14 years of experience in the alternative investments space. Pjeter joined Metric Point at its founding in 2017 and has played a critical role working with clients and managing all aspects of transaction execution. Prior to joining Metric Point, Pjeter worked at Ridgewood Private Equity Partners, Bloom Energy, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation where he gained experience investing in U.S. infrastructure assets and structuring project finance for traditional and renewable energy projects. Pjeter is a CFA charterholder and earned an MBA from The Wharton School and an MA in International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Metric Point is a boutique private capital advisory firm that specializes in raising institutional capital and executing transactions across the full spectrum of primaries, secondaries, and other liquidity solutions for alternative investment managers.

