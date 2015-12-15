Mirth Connect by NextGen Healthcare Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #Interoperability–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its clinical data exchange solution, Mirth® Connect, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update certification. Mirth Connect met the rigorous standards for security of healthcare data required to receive certification by SLI Compliance®, an ONC Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB).

Effective interoperability between providers is critical for positive patient outcomes. The complexity between different organizations, data types and formats, and the variety of connectivity methods used to exchange patient information requires a high degree of flexibility and customizability to meet specific healthcare needs. Mirth Connect was created with this in mind. ONC-ACB certification signifies that Mirth Connect complies with all applicable certification requirements in support of the 21st Century Cures Act. With this certification, users have greater assurance of data integrity as well as optimal security when exchanging patient data.

“Mirth Connect simplifies data exchange so that providers can glean meaningful insights that lead to improved patient outcomes,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer at NextGen Healthcare. “The certification of our open-source application, which has the flexibility, compatibility, and functionality to integrate into most healthcare systems, is yet another example of how NextGen Healthcare is leading the way in interoperability and secure data exchange.”

“The seamless exchange of data that Mirth Connect enables is unrivaled,” said Robert Werner, senior interface developer at University of Toledo Medical Center. “I’ve been using integration engines for 25 years, and Mirth Connect, by far, blows away the competition.”

Last year, NextGen Healthcare announced NextGen® Enterprise was the first complete EHR to receive ONC Health IT Cures Certification. Soon after, NextGen® Office, the company’s award-winning electronic health record and practice management (EHR/PM) platform for small practices, also attained certification.

A worldwide integration engine leader, Mirth Connect is used by domestic and international hospitals, health systems, clinics, provider groups, labs and testing facilities, public health agencies, government entities, health IT organizations, pharmacies, and more. These organizations rely on Mirth Connect to deliver compliant data with speed and accuracy.

For more information about Mirth Connect, visit the website here.

About This Certification

Mirth Connect version 4.2 is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Holds Certificate No: 15.05.05.2054.NGHM.01.00.1.221229



Certification Date: ​Dec 29,2022

Modules Criteria tested: 170.315(d)(1)-(2), (d)(5)-(10), (d)(12)-(13), and (g)(4)-(5)

Clinical Quality Measures tested: None

Additional software used: Role-Based Access Control extension, Cures Certification Support extension, SSL Manager extension, and Multifactor Authentication (DUO, TOTP) extension

Mandatory disclosures: Mirth Connect Extensions use a tiered annual subscription bundle called Premium Bundles (Silver – NGE Clients only, Gold, and Platinum). These standardized bundles benefit customers using our cost-benefit model defined as a “per server installation” of the extension(s) in production with attributed 3 non-production instances. In comparison, other integration services that charge based on the total number of interfaces and qualified message counts.

All extensions required for 2015 Edition Cures Update certification can be added to the Gold or Platinum Premium tiers. For more, go to https://www.nextgen.com/certifications-and-cost-disclosures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About SLI Compliance

SLI Compliance is an independent division under parent organization GLI LLC. As an accredited lab under the National Voluntary Accreditation Program (NVLAP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (NVLAP Lab Code 200733-0: TESTING), SLI Compliance offers high-quality compliance testing and certification services to some of the most regulated industries. As an Office of the National Coordinator Authorized Test Lab (ONC-ATL) and Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), SLI Compliance is authorized to perform Health IT testing and certification for the ONC’s Health IT Certification Program. In addition to the Health IT industry, SLI Compliance is accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission as a Voting System Test Lab (VSTL) qualified to test voting systems to Federal standards. SLI Compliance provides a full range of Voting System Testing Services and Election Support Services to international, state, and local governing bodies. Learn more at https://slicompliance.com/.

