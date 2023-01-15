Monroe Capital Supports Kingsley Gate Partners’ Acquisition of The Omerta Group

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as administrative agent and sole lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of The Omerta Group by Kingsley Gate Partners, an existing portfolio company of Crescent Cove Private Equity.

Based in New York, Kingsley Gate Partners is a global executive search firm. The company utilizes its proprietary, tech-enabled recruiting framework, Synchronous Fit, in addition to its market expertise and strong partner relationships to add value to its clients. The Omerta Group is an executive search firm based in London, focusing on financial hubs across the globe. This acquisition strengthens the company’s existing strength in financial services, expands its global footprint, and deepens its relationships and impact potential.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

About Kingsley Gate Partners

Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages its proprietary and tech-enabled search platform and a world-class cadre of consultants to provide greater accountability, accuracy, velocity, and transparency to the search process in a manner that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients. The firm’s search consultants operate globally with expertise in all major industries and markets. Kingsley Gate Partners serves best-of-breed organizations in over 30 countries. Since February 2022, the firm has been backed by private equity firm Crescent Cove. For more information, go to www.KingsleyGate.com.

About The Omerta Group

Founded in 2002, The Omerta Group (TOG) is a leading international financial services-focused executive search firm headquartered in London with regional offices in New York and Hong Kong.

Clients include Investment Banks, Investment Managers, Private Equity, Hedge Funds, Quantitative Trading Platforms, Exchanges, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Commodity Trading Houses, and firms within the Digital Asset & Blockchain ecosystem located across Asia, Europe, and The Americas.

TOG is recognized by clients and industry professionals for best-in-class execution and for helping clients navigate competitive and complex markets with a robust, inclusive hiring methodology and selection process.

Contacts

Zia Uddin



Monroe Capital LLC



312-523-2374



[email protected]

Daniel Abramson



BackBay Communications



857-305-8441



[email protected]