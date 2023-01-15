Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Tampa

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a 16,500 square-foot building in Tampa, FL.





The building, which includes an ambulatory surgery center, is tenanted by The Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa, a patient-focused fertility clinic with a significant market presence.

“We are excited about the acquisition of this medical office property, and we look forward to building a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the physicians who deliver care here,” said Rus Gudnyy, Senior Vice President of Investments at Montecito Medical.

The Reproductive Medicine Group, which has served patients for nearly four decades, maintains five locations in the Greater Tampa area. Each of the group’s physicians have been rated among the “Best Doctors in America” by US News & World Report.

The Reproductive Medicine Group property marks the second acquisition in the Tampa area in 2022 for Montecito. “This market represents a great growth area for our company, and we are actively pursuing even more opportunities to acquire both medical and veterinary real estate on the west side of Florida,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

