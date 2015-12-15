Morphic to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM PST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaborations with Janssen and Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
[email protected]
617.686.1718

