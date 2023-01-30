NEC announces executive personnel changes

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (“NEC”; TSE: 6701) today announced executive personnel changes that will become effective as of April 1, 2023, and a decision made at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 30, 2023, to transition NEC’s structure to a Company with a Nominating Committee, etc. as well as executive personnel changes that are both subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be convened in June 2023 (“GSM”).

The Board of Directors will consist of 5 inside directors and 7 outside directors, with the majority of the directors being independent outside directors. In addition, 12 new Corporate Officers will be appointed, including 2 women and 2 foreign nationals, as part of strongly promoting the strategy execution of the Mid-term Management Plan 2025 from a variety of perspectives.

For the full press release, please visit www.nec.com/en/press/202301/images/3003-01-01.pdf.

