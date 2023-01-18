Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue € 1 . 0 million for fourth quarter 2022, and € 3 . 3 million for the full year 2022; cash of € 27 . 7 million on December 31, 2022

Fourth quarter 2022 U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA® increased by 25% over fourth quarter 2021 January 18, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided financial highlights for the fourth quarter 2022 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”). Upcoming milestones on key development programs Denali Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension: Topline results expected in 2025

Topline results expected in 2025 Initiation of two new Phase 3b clinical trials investigating the dual mechanism of action (nitric oxide and prostaglandin analog) in IOP lowering and potential retinal benefits of NCX 470: planned in H1 2023 Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Net revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was €1.0 million (consisting entirely of net royalty payments). This compares to net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 of €3.5 million (€0.5 million of net royalty payments and a €3.0 million non-cash accounting adjustment initially recorded as deferred income following a licensing payment received from Ocumension Therapeutics in March 2020). The net revenue for the full year 2022 was €3.3 million (consisting entirely of net royalty payments) compared to a net revenue for the full year 2021 of €7.2 million (€2.4 million in net royalties, €4.8 million in license payments). As of December 31, 2022, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €27.7 million as compared with €42.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and €25.6 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company completed an equity financing in November 2022 and estimates it is now financed until Q2 2024, based exclusively on the development of NCX 470. As of December 31, 2022, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €20.5 million consisting of €18.7 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €1.8 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% U.S. prescriptions2 increased by 25% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. VYZULTA, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, has been launched in 15 countries worldwide, and is expected to be launched in approximately 10 additional countries in 2023 and beyond. VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Only the figure related to the cash position of the Nicox Group as of December 31, 2021 is audited; all other figures in this press release are non-audited.