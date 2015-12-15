North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform.





The addition of MadaLuxe Group to Digital Wave’s established customer base marks a significant step further into the world of luxury fashion for the SaaS provider, and MadaLuxe Group’s adoption of the suite signifies the elevation of its already ambitious digital strategy.

After evaluating other PIM providers, MadaLuxe Group chose Digital Wave PXM Suite for its key differentiators:

Its proven ability to increase speed to market

Its ability to create a single source of truth

Its flexible, tailored approach to the luxury brand’s unique business model

A roadmap that aligns with the luxury brand’s ambitious future vision and goals

“Digital Wave PXM Suite stood out from its competition because it doesn’t put our processes into a box—instead, it’s tailored to our business and framework without the cost of a custom solution,” remarked Robert Seaborn, VP Systems & Business Applications at MadaLuxe Group. “Not to mention, we received incredible service and attention from the Digital Wave team from the start. MadaLuxe Group is eager to hit the ground running with PXM Suite.”

“We’re especially delighted to work with MadaLuxe Group because of their talented team along with how closely our roadmaps align,” said Louise Hynd, SVP Business Development at Digital Wave. “Digital Wave has bold aspirations, and we’ve found a great match in MadaLuxe Group.”

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s innovative Omni-Product Platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, and syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. The only product solution platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently.

The results? Improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About MadaLuxe Group

MadaLuxe Group has an exclusive foothold in the luxury industry. The group markets, manufactures, and distributes luxury goods from the world’s most respected European fashion houses. Backed by an extraordinary team of luxury fashion experts committed to leading a new era of sustainability and eco-efficiency in the industry, MadaLuxe Group powers the luxury fashion experience for customers across the globe.

Learn more about MadaLuxe Group at https://madaluxegroup.com/.

