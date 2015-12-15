Nucleus Research ranks CCH® Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer as Leader, for third consecutive year, in 2023 CPM Technology Value Matrix

CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution recognized for helping enterprises drive strategy with comprehensive extended planning, financial close, and regulatory reporting





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPA—Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as Leader for the third consecutive year in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. The report specifically recognizes the CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution, which empowers the office of the CFO to drive efficiency and enhance decision-making.

Nucleus Research evaluates CPM vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality and value realized from each product’s capabilities. For 2023, Nucleus Research highlighted recent CCH® Tagetik product innovations including new capabilities in:

ESG & Sustainability Performance Management, which helps companies comply with ESG reporting requirements and achieve long-term sustainable growth;

Integrated Business Planning , which connects and aligns strategic, financial, and operational plans across the organization to provide visibility, insights, and drive profitable growth;

Transaction Matching, which automates, analyzes, and reconciles high-volume transactions to accelerate and improve control of the financial close, while optimizing corporate governance.

Download the report to review the full Nucleus Research analysis .

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said:

“We are honored that the CCH Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as a market leader by Nucleus Research for the third consecutive year. The results of the 2023 CPM Technology Value Matrix reflect our relentless commitment to empowering the office the CFO to drive digital transformation, plan for uncertainty, and ensure regulatory compliance for profitable growth.”

Isaac Gould, Research Manager, Nucleus Research, said:

“Our research demonstrates that businesses across industries need solutions that provide greater visibility, agility and flexibility in their processes. With continued investments in areas such as ESG performance management, integrated business planning and transaction matching, the CCH® Tagetik platform is likely to deliver organizations substantial ROI to businesses, globally.”

CCH Tagetik provides a comprehensive performance management solution, including processes such as financial close & consolidation, financial and operational planning, reporting & disclosure management, regulatory compliance, and advanced analytics & dashboarding. CCH Tagetik expert solutions connect finance and operations to facilitate integrated business planning and integrated reporting. Its AI-based predictive intelligence and proven CPM capabilities help manage complex global requirements and connect enterprise-wide insights to drive growth and navigate change.

