OmniaVerse’s Debut Game Cyborne More than Doubles Its Users in One Week and Ranks Top 10 in Most Popular Play-to-Earn Games

Cyborne is the first play-to-earn (P2E) game introduced by OmniaVerse. Recently, the amount of users has doubled in just one week by quickly gaining popularity amongst the gaming community.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 31, 2023) – OmniaVerse, a blockchain-based entertainment ecosystem that seamlessly integrates web3 technology with play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, art, collectibles, and entertainment industries, has launched Cyborne, a shooter game where players can earn cryptocurrency.

In its latest development, Cyborne, which is like popular online battle royale and first-person shooter titles, is quickly gaining popularity among the gaming community. In just one week, it more than doubled its users and gained positions on playtoearn.net and chainplay.gg. At time #1 for action games, #10 in most searched games, #7 most visited game, and 10th overall for top blockchain games.

OmniaVerse has eliminated all entry barriers for those wanting to play Cyborne by making it accessible to download on Android, Windows, and MacOS. Cyborne possess the ability for its players to be compensated in $USDT.

In addition to that, OmniaVerse, a gaming platform, has also announced that its user base for the shooter game Cyborne has more than tripled in recent months. The platform also held its inaugural Cyborne tournament in December 2022, with a prize pool of $2,600, and plans to hold another tournament on February 11th and 12th.

About OmniaVerse:

OmniaVerse is a blockchain-based entertainment ecosystem that seamlessly integrates web3 technology with gaming, art, collectibles, and entertainment industries. The platform was created with gamers, creators, and artists in mind, and aims to revolutionize the way we interact with technology and the arts.

Furthermore, OmniaVerse is hosted on its very own Layer 1, true zero-gas fee blockchain Apex. $OMNIA is the native coin of the Apex Blockchain and has recently launched on Ethereum to make it more accessible and to expand their reach to a larger community. OmniaVerse is thriving to expand its reach by launching on Binance and Polygon later this year.

To download Cyborne, visit https://omniaverse.itch.io/cyborne.

To access the OmniaVerse Dapp go to: https://omniaverse.art/ or download the Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.omniaverse&hl=en_CA&gl=US.

To learn more about OmniaVerse and Apex, visit the following links:

Apex | Cyborne | OmniaVerse Telegram | Cyborne Twitter | OmniaVerse Twitter | Apex Chain Twitter

Seamlessly integrating web3 technology with play-to-earn

