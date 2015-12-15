Onewiex reports record high earnings and capital structure on exchanges

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 31, 2023) – Onewiex, a well-known international trading company powered by Blockchain, is proud to announce that it has significantly increased trading volumes and recorded record profits in late 2022 and early 2023.

According to CEO Oliver Wilson, Onewiex is expanding its potential financial opportunities and increasing the volume of financial capital trading on crypto exchanges, thanks to the unique analysis of the market by its financial analysts and the impeccability of trading decisions. This financial growth gives the company the opportunity to maintain a high level of openness and transparency, including the ability to inform investors and shareholders, as well as clients about the advanced solutions and services that Oliver Wilson implements in management processes. The CEO of the company, Wilson expressed his views on the recent achievement of his company by stating, “In 2023, we show ambition to provide even more opportunities for investors. We will work hard to increase the efficiency and profitability of our operations by attracting new investors and helping our old clients stay with us.”

The main goals of the company are:

Increasing investment and trading volume on exchanges

Preservation of profitability and liquidity indicators on exchanges

Expansion of offered products and services

Increase brand appeal and increase market acceptance

Development of affiliate programs and promotion of products

Improve customer experience

In conclusion, Onewiex uses advanced blockchain technologies, provides a wide range of financial services in the field of trading in the Forex markets and cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as quantum trading with elements of asset management and wealth management for individuals and legal entities. Since its inception, the platform has become popular among the crypto world enthusiasts and has received a rare increase in the number of users in the Blockchain industry during the bear market due to its reliable financial security and strong market concept.

About the Company – Onewiex:

Onewiex is an international trading company powered by Blockchain that provides a wide range of financial services in the field of trading in the Forex markets and cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as quantum trading with elements of asset management and wealth management for individuals and legal entities.

For more information, please contact Jacob Gibson at [email protected] or visit https://www.onewiex.com.

Telegram: https://t.me/onewiex

