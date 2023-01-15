OPEX® Partners with Transitic to Offer Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions to Customers Across France

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX® GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers. Transitic is an innovative designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation.

“We sought an intralogistics partner with a strong presence in France that had expertise serving industries that could benefit from our solutions,” said Nicolas Dewit, Head of Business Development, Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), OPEX Warehouse Automation. “Transitic’s strong customer base in the fashion, health, and beauty products industries ideally complements our product offerings.”

“We were looking for a partner who could provide innovative, scalable, automation systems to complete our range of intralogistics,” said Frédéric Weber, Managing Director, Transitic. “OPEX offers proven technologies suitable for multiple uses, such as omnichannel distribution, replenishment stores, shipping, and ecommerce—along with flexibility and unparalleled efficiency.”

Two OPEX warehouse solutions that complement Transitic’s customer base are Perfect Pick®, a goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) that improves speed, efficiency, and reliability, and Sure Sort®, a robotic sorting system that is a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional put wall sorting.

OPEX’s comprehensive suite of technology solutions enable clients around the world to improve workflow, reduce costs, and drive efficiencies in infrastructure.

In addition to warehouse automation, OPEX offers document and mail automation solutions that provide seamless and secure mail sorting, document imaging and payment processing to improve business workflow and throughput, while reducing or eliminating intensive document preparation.

“Our business has expanded in many countries around the world, and we see a great potential to help more clients and grow our presence in France, as well,” said Dewit. “We strive to continuously reimagine technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges today and in the future.”

For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business.

OPEX is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and exceptional client experience.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

Contacts

Colleen Ciak



[email protected]

+1 856.727.1100, ext. 5350



+1 856.912.4952 Cell