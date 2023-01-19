PDS Biotech to Participate at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that its management will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference being held virtually on January 18-19, 2023.

B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Virtual viewers: Livestream

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-expressing cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Versamune® is a registered trademark and Infectimune™ is a trademark of PDS Biotechnology.

Investor Contacts:

Deanne Randolph

PDS Biotech

Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613

[email protected]

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Dave Schemelia

Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325

[email protected]