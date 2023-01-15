QuintEvents Appoints Nick Cardinale as Chief Operating Officer

Cardinale steps into the role with Quint following years of experience in the sports business industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuintEvents, the industry-leading provider of official ticket, hospitality and travel experiences to many of the world’s most prominent sports and entertainment events, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nickolas Cardinale as Chief Operating Officer. Cardinale joins the Quint team following his extensive tenure with Barrett-Jackson, first as Executive Vice President and General Manager and then most recently as COO. Cardinale enters the role following the transition of Brian Ruede from President/COO to CEO which took place on Jan. 1 of 2023. As Chief Operating Officer, Cardinale will lead the day-to-day operations of the business including event operations and logistics, client services, human resources and information technology. He will also oversee the brand’s travel division QuintRooms. Nick will work closely with Quint’s internal teams, building strategies and brand goals to fulfill its global mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the QuintEvents Executive team,” said CEO Brian Ruede. “His experience in the live event industry and proven track record of success make him the perfect fit to lead our operations and help us continue to grow and improve our delivery.”

During his time with Barrett-Jackson, Cardinale oversaw all operational aspects of the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions in many key areas and was instrumental in helping the company set record numbers in ancillary revenue growth in areas such as gate attendance, sponsorship and licensing, corporate hospitality, merchandise and even food and beverage sales. His live event expertise led Barrett-Jackson to earn the recognition of USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award as one of the best attractions for car lovers. Prior to joining Barrett-Jackson, Cardinale was named the youngest General Manager of Harlem Globetrotters International Inc., one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment franchises in the world. During his ten-year tenure, his direction and leadership led the franchise to record its ten most financially successful years in history, with nine of those years attaining double digit annual percentage growth.

“I am extremely proud to be joining the Quint team in this exciting new role,” said Cardinale. “Having worked closely with Quint in my previous position, I know what a talented team I’m joining and how promising the future of this organization is, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it.”

Cardinale earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business with an emphasis in international business. Along with some of the nation’s top executives in the sports and entertainment industry, Cardinale sits on the Advisory Board of San Francisco Venture Community Sports and served as an executive board member for Patrick Peterson’s Foundation for Success.

QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in six countries, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 15+ official property partnerships servicing over 90 events including Formula 1®, NBA, Kentucky Derby®, MotoGP™, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, The Open Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, NASCAR Chicago Experiences, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett-Jackson, and the NHL®.

