Recce Pharmaceuticals to be Granted Anti-Viral Patent in Australia for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the Australian Patent Office issued notification of intent to grant Recce patent family three, “Anti-Virus Agent and Method for Treatment of Viral Infection.”

“Receiving notice that this Australian patent application will proceed to grant is another milestone in the Company’s global IP strategy, and we are thrilled by the further validation of the potential importance of our infectious disease compounds,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals.

The Australian Patent is expected to grant claims relating to RECCE® 327 (R327) and anti-viral formulation RECCE® 529 (R529), most notably:

Composition/method of manufacture of RECCE ® anti-infectives

anti-infectives Use of R327 or R529 for the treatment of viruses having a lipid envelope or coat, examples being SARS-CoV-2 and coronaviruses, influenza viruses, (human immunodeficiency virus) HIV, hepatitis, Ross River and herpes viruses

Administration of R327 or R529 by oral, injection, inhalation and transdermal dose applications

This is the final patent of family three (expiry: November 2037), following those already granted in the biggest pharmaceutical markets in the world such as China, Japan, Europe, Hong Kong, and the United States.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

