Satellite Healthcare Appoints Board of Directors Chair and Vice Chair

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satellite Healthcare, Inc. today announced the recent appointment of Robert Fahlman as Board of Directors Chair for a three-year term. Luis Alvarez, MD, PhD will continue to serve as Vice Chair.

Mr. Fahlman succeeds Chris Selecky, who served as Board Chair for the past five years. Ms. Selecky will remain a member of the Board, continuing to Chair the Governance and Compensation Committee and participate as a member of several other board committees.

As a part of Satellite’s continuous effort to strengthen its corporate governance practices, the Board of Directors has been streamlining and strengthening its Board Committee structure, increasing the diversity and experience of its Board Members, and revising its Board terms and Bylaws. Succession planning is a vital part of that process, and accordingly, rotating its Board leadership is consistent with that charter.

“It has been an honor to serve as Satellite’s Board Chair, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Board and the amazing Satellite team to support our mission and purpose,” said Ms. Selecky. “With our heritage of innovation, research, service, and quality, Satellite is in a better position than ever to be a catalyst for the transformation of kidney care.”

Satellite Healthcare CEO Jeff Goffman said, “We thank Chris Selecky for her invaluable leadership and unwavering commitment over the last five years as Board Chair. We are grateful for Chris’ guidance as Satellite has navigated periods of growth and challenge during her stewardship as Board Chair.”

Mr. Fahlman has been a member of the Satellite Board of Directors since 2016. He has been the Chair of the Finance Committee for the past several years. In addition to being Board Chair, he will also Chair the Executive Committee. A seasoned healthcare leader, Mr. Fahlman has more than 40 years of experience leading and growing healthcare companies. He has held numerous executive roles throughout his career, including CEO, and has been a board chair and board member of several healthcare companies.

“I see a bright future for Satellite,” said Mr. Fahlman. “Satellite is positioned as the preeminent platform for in-center and home dialysis with a talented, mission-driven organization, providing the highest level of quality care. I am excited to continue to be part of the team as Board Chair.”

In addition, Luis Alvarez, MD, PhD will continue in the role as Vice Chair of the Board. He has served on the Board since 2014. Dr. Alvarez is the Chair of Nephrology at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Sutter Health. Dr. Alvarez earned his medical degree at UCLA and completed his fellowship at Stanford, where he worked closely with Satellite’s founder Dr. Norm Coplon. He has a PhD in biophysics and he has advised the pharmaceutical and device industries, including the Stanford Biodesign Department.

Dr. Alvarez said, “I look forward to continuing to work with the management team on the development of a physician-led organization.”

Mr. Goffman further expressed, “I have been focused as CEO of Satellite to realign the company toward the physician-led and physician-collaborative culture of its founding principles. To that end, I am delighted to have Dr. Alvarez as a resource to collaborate with the Satellite Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Council and me.”

About Satellite Healthcare

Satellite Healthcare, Inc. has been among the nation’s leading non-profit providers of kidney dialysis and kidney health solutions since 1974 and is dedicated to maintaining a workforce that mirrors its diverse communities. Through its affiliated entities and services, Satellite Healthcare provides unparalleled kidney care services addressing patient wellness education, chronic kidney care management, medical nutritional therapy, research & development, and personalized clinical services. It focuses on the imperatives of value-based care, high quality, cost management, access to kidney care services, kidney transplantation, and emphasizing the importance of home dialysis therapies.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 95 kidney care centers across seven states and partners with nephrologists through its subsidiary National Nephrology Alliance, LLC. Satellite Healthcare’s well-recognized mission of “making life better for those living with kidney disease” includes an enduring commitment to philanthropy and community service, from funding millions of dollars in research grants to sponsoring kidney programs nationwide. For more information, visit www.satellitehealthcare.com.

About National Nephrology Alliance

National Nephrology Alliance, LLC (NNA), an affiliate of Satellite Healthcare, Inc. is a physician-led management services organization (MSO) that collaborates with nephrology practices to attain optimal clinical and business goals. NNA’s focus on implementing value-based health management care models, ranging from chronic kidney disease to end-stage kidney disease, benefits patients, payors, and the broader health care system. NNA provides its partnering nephrology practices with expert back office and administrative support resources so nephrologists can focus on patient care, clinical outcomes, and practice growth. For more information, visit www.nationalnephrologyalliance.com.

