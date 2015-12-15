ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 30, 2023) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has granted stock options (“Options”) to employees, officers and directors of the Company.

The Company has issued incentive stock options to purchase up to 4,800,000 shares of the Company as of January 27, 2023, in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercised at $0.05 per common share, expiring January 26, 2025.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that delivers professional health and medical solutions to Canadians. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and health care professionals bring years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients’ overall health outcomes.

