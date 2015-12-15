SELLAS Life Sciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Galinpepimut-S Acute Myeloid Leukemia Program

Event will Feature Presentation from Hematology Oncology Expert Omer Jamy, MD, Phase 3 REGAL Study Principal Investigator at the University of Alabama Participating Site

Webcast to be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, will host a virtual key opinion leader event to discuss the current treatment landscape for patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and the potential for galinpepimut-S (GPS) as a treatment solution.

The webinar event will feature Omer Jamy, MD who is principal investigator of the Phase 3 REGAL study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), one of the highest enrolling REGAL sites. He is currently Assistant Professor of Medicine at UAB in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Associate Scientist, Experimental Therapeutics at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Jamy is principal investigator on several clinical trials in addition to REGAL, focusing on AML, chronic myelogenous leukemia, and allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Dr. Jamy completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Tennessee in Memphis followed by fellowship training at UAB in hematology/oncology, bone marrow transplantation and cellular therapy.

The SELLAS management team will provide a corporate update on GPS, their lead pipeline candidate, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registrational clinical trial in AML patients who have achieved complete remission following second-line salvage therapy. GPS targets malignancies and tumors characterized by an overexpression of the WT1 antigen, one of the most widely expressed cancer antigens in multiple malignancies.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation and replay will be available here following the event. To register for the event, please click here.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

