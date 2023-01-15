Shea Homes to Unveil The Foundry at the Grand Opening This Saturday, January 14th in Redondo Beach

Just 2 ½ miles from the shoreline, 36 spacious new townhomes in Redondo Beach, CA

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Saturday, January 14th, Shea Homes invites you to the Grand Opening of The Foundry, an exciting new coastal community of townhomes located in Redondo Beach, California. Situated in one of the South Bay’s most popular areas, The Foundry presents 36 modern, two-story residences, with professionally designed model homes now available for touring.





“With its prime location just 2 ½ miles from the shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches, buyers will love the easy access to ocean breezes and beach town vibes – not to mention all the excellent shopping and dining options nearby,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes.

The Foundry’s beautifully flowing floorplans range from approximately 1,871 to 2,251 square feet, with two to four spacious bedrooms and up to three baths. Thoughtful flex rooms and lofts create seamless spaces for home offices or workout areas and attached two-car garages offer added convenience and extra storage. Private rooftop decks and mezzanines come standard with every residence, a unique perk that sets The Foundry apart. “Home shoppers will discover The Foundry is the place to enjoy California living at its finest,” added Ellerman. Pricing is anticipated to start from the $1.1 Millions.

In addition to the local beaches and attractions, The Foundry is located just a half mile from the historic Columbia Park, a 52-acre recreational space, six miles from renowned Rancho Palos Verdes, and 19 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The Information Center at The Foundry is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Information Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 2901 Fisk Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278. Find more information and directions, visit www.SheaHomes.com or call 949.528.1056.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

Contacts

Randy Carver / Kovach Marketing



949.280.9300 / [email protected]