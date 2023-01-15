Singapore luxury and HDB real estate agency Realty ONE Group Life Style welcomes Derek Lee as its new KEO.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – January 6, 2023) – Realty ONE Group Life Style (ROGLS) hires Derek Lee as KEO (Key Executive Officer), in a move that consolidates its position as one of the fastest-growing luxury real estate agencies in Singapore.

More details can be found at https://rogls.sg/derek-lee.

Singapore Property Agency Realty ONE Group Life Style Hires Derek Lee as KEO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/150559_79617c7bb4f9cb56_001full.jpg

“Derek Lee boasts an impressive 9 years of experience within the real estate industry,” said agency co-founder Robb Spearman. “His main area of expertise is overseeing all aspects for estate agents, from operations to agent development in the areas of sales and rentals of residential and commercial properties, a role in which he excels in and it has been proven by his dedication to focusing on doing the right thing, at all times.”

Born and raised in Singapore, Derek will help the team create strategic plans adapted to the realities of the local market – one that has seen a rapid growth in recent years, with trends set to continue in the foreseeable future, according to recent market reports.

The move helps the agency better adapt its services to the competitive Singapore luxury and HDB real estate market, explains Robb. ROGLS continues to welcome new agents to its team, and will uphold its 6C vision – Commissions, Community, Coaching, Coolture, Connection, and Care – in all its endeavors, adds co-founder Sock Hoon Spearman.

“I am excited to be part of Realty ONE Group Life Style – a key player in the Singapore luxury real estate market and truly an exceptional team to be working with,” said Derek.

The announcement marks an important moment for the Singapore luxury and HDB real estate agency, which is now better equipped to provide a superior experience to its agents – and ensure better services for its clients, too.

About Realty ONE Group Life Style

Founded by husband-and-wife team Robb and Sock Hoon Spearman, the agency is Realty ONE Group’s first expansion outside the US. ROGLS is the first Singapore real estate agency to implement a 100% commission model with a yearly CAP for its agents, and continues to innovate by providing new opportunities for agents, clients, and the local community.

Interested parties can find more information at https://rogls.sg/join-us.

Contact Info:

Name: Robb Spearman

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Realty ONE Group Life Style

Address: 12 Woodlands Square #14-77 Woods Square, Singapore, Singapore 737715, Singapore

Website: https://rogls.sg/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150559