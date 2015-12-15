Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after the market closes. TSLX invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website at https://sixthstreetspecialtylending.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI882d24f38fa541baa631789746d23403. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 400 team members including over 180 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit https://sixthstreet.com or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

