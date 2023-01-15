SmartWork: Putting Users at the Centre with Adaptive and Flexible Working Solutions for Businesses and Daily Life

Summary: SmartWork has emerged as an innovative job-matching platform. Recently, the company has introduced new services to improve the recruitment process.

Basel, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – January 16, 2023) – In the latest development, SmartWork is pleased to announce its latest project which is a recruitment platform aimed at easing up the job searching and hiring process. According to the founder, Andrea Vögeli this innovative hiring platform is set to revolutionise how job seekers and employers connect.

SmartWork, has created a platform that’s designed to make the process easier and more efficient for those seeking jobs that match their requirements as well as those who are seeking appropriate candidates for their companies.

Furthermore, SmartWork comes across as a comprehensive hiring platform that simplifies the job search process for both alike. It allows employers to find suitable candidates quickly and easily for the job, while job seekers can easily apply to available positions and manage their job search process.

The CEO expressed her views about the new development of her company by stating,

“SmartWork is built with an intuitive, user-friendly interface that makes it easy to find the right job. With its advanced search capabilities, job seekers can quickly and easily find jobs that match their skills, experience, and interests.

She further added,

The platform also provides job seekers detailed information about each job, including job descriptions, requirements and benefits. For employers, SmartWork comes across as a powerful, streamlined platform to create job postings, manage applications and track progress. Employers can also use SmartWork to track job applicants, manage communication with applicants, and review resumes. The Matching of the Job and Candidate makes it easy to access to a new Job or Candidate. Smart Work brings the direct connection from employer and Candidate. The social media integration is a very great option for the employer to be a part of a big campaign for a low price.”

Active sourcing, social recruiting, employer branding and talentpool are in the focus of the platform.

With its easy-to-use interface, advanced search capabilities and comprehensive job postings, SmartWork is the standard platform for job seekers and employers to find the perfect match. At present, the platform is operational in Switzerland and will soon be available in other countries in the future.

Consequently, SmartWork tool focuses on the user experience, adapting to their needs and streamlining complex processes. Their Smart Work app simplifies the job search and hiring process, allowing for more flexibility and agility in today’s changing market. The company strives to bring together technology, expertise and stability for their users, and as a member of the Smart Work community, people can easily find and pursue the ideal job or candidate.

About the Company – SmartWork

SmartWork is a leading tech company that specializes in creating innovative solutions for modern working structures. The company put the user experience at the center of everything they do, and their goal is to simplify and streamline complex processes for both employers and job seekers.

With a strong focus on technology, professionalism, and social stability, It provides its users with the tools they need to achieve their professional goals.

Join SmartWork on https://www.smartwork.ch/ and achieve the professional goals with ease.

