Snowden Lane Partners Secures $100 Million Credit Facility

New Facility Arranged by Apogem Capital and Monroe Capital Will Enable Snowden Lane to Significantly Bolster Growth Momentum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, together with Snowden Lane’s private equity partner, Estancia Capital Partners (“Estancia”), today announced that Snowden Lane secured a new $100 million credit facility.

The new facility replaces a facility originally secured with ORIX Corporation in 2018 and subsequently expanded in early 2022. The $100 million of available credit will enable Snowden Lane to significantly bolster its recruiting momentum and position itself for sustained growth through 2023 and beyond.

In 2021, Snowden Lane recruited $2.4 billion in client assets and 13 advisors, and in 2022 the firm recruited over $1.5 billion in client assets and 10 advisors, making it one of the fastest-growing firms in the independent RIA space. Snowden Lane currently services ~$9 billion in client assets.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year with this announcement, as this additional, non-dilutive capital will allow us to execute our vision for the firm’s next stage of growth,” said Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO of Snowden Lane Partners. “We are extremely grateful for Estancia’s support. Estancia continues as a committed partner since the early days of our business and played a crucial role helping Snowden Lane realize its potential. We look forward to continuing our shared success in the coming year.”

Takashi Moriuchi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Estancia added: “Estancia’s most important investment criteria is always partnering with companies who have experienced management teams capable of executing on their growth strategy and maximizing value. Snowden Lane and its executive team is a prime example of why this is so important. Under the management team’s leadership, the firm rapidly become a key player in the independent wealth management space and is an attractive destination for advisors seeking a full-service alternative to the wirehouses. As Snowden Lane’s partner, we believe this financing provides even more support for management to continue attracting amazing financial advisors leading to even greater growth.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, Wells Fargo, and Fieldpoint Private, among others.

Similarly, Estancia raised $420 million in committed capital and nearly $150 million in co-investment capital across two funds, completed 14 platform investments and 18 add-on investments over the last decade.

Snowden Lane employs 132 total professionals, 72 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The firm is included in Barron’s 2022, 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, in addition to the 2022 Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms ranking. The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing Snowden Lane as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. Many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as Financial Times 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

In connection with the new facility, Apogem Capital served as joint lead arranger, joint bookrunner, and administrative agent. Monroe Capital also served as joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

The firm is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a FINRA licensed broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. Snowden Lane further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

About Estancia

Estancia is a Financial Services Sector-Specialist firm focused exclusively on providing buyout and growth capital for Small to Lower Middle-Market Financial Technology, Tech-Enabled Business Services, Wealth and Asset Management companies. As the lead investor, Estancia establishes partnerships through both control and minority equity investments. It pursues management buyouts, private ownership transitions, growth initiatives, recapitalizations, carve-outs, and platform add-ons. To view Estancia’s website, please visit: www.estanciapartners.com

