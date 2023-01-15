StorX Network (SRX) is Now Listed on Coinstore.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards.

StorX listed on Coinstore Exchange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/151928_dbcca616e496a81c_001full.jpg

The SRX/USDT pair would be available for trade on the exchange. Below are some important dates around listing SRX:

Deposit time: 2023/01/20 00:00 (UTC+8)

Trade time: 2023/01/20 13:00 (UTC+8)

Withdrawal time: 2023/01/21 00:00 (UTC+8)

StorX Community can download Coinstore App to trade anytime, anywhere.

StorX Network $SRX will be accessible to the Coinstore.com community of about 2 million users. This global trading platform provides $SRX, and ultimately, the community can access the StorX Network’s low-cost and high-efficient decentralized cloud storage network to safely store their data.

About Coinstore

Coinstore is a global cryptocurrency exchange that was established in Singapore in April 2021. Coinstore is on a mission to disrupt the crypto industry by bringing in “fun” in finance. As crypto is becoming the “next big thing”, Coinstore wants to make cryptocurrency available for everyone in a fast, relatable and secure manner. Coinstore has over 80 employees across the globe with target markets in South East Asia (Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia), India, Japan, Korea, and Nigeria.

Coinstore’s Official Links: https://linktr.ee/coinstoreglobal

About StorX Network:

StorX is a decentralized cloud storage network that empowers users to store their data securely in the cloud. Each file uploaded on StorX is split and encrypted into multiple fragments to autonomous storage nodes operated by individual operators worldwide. Designed as a collection of independent storage networks, no particular operator has complete access to user data. StorX is faster than legacy centralized storage providers and allows users to save substantial amounts on costs compared to a centralized cloud. StorX enables users with spare storage capacity to lease space and earn SRX tokens.

For more details, visit http://storx.tech/

Don’t forget to follow StorX on its social channels:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Reddit | Telegram

Media Contact:

Prashant Acharya

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151928