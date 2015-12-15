Supercomputers: Enabling Applications of the Future – ResearchAndMarkets.com
A supercomputer is an interconnected system of processors, memory modules, input, and outputs (I/O), and network nodes, that collectively execute highly complex tasks in a significantly smaller time frame than a regular computer. A regular computer may take years to execute certain processes while a supercomputer can achieve those in minutes. Supercomputers can execute multiple complex tasks simultaneously with no cascading delay related to scheduled or critical tasks.
Governments, industries, organizations, and academics have been using supercomputers for critical high-intensive tasks that directly or indirectly affect the well-being of the world and its habitats. Through simulation and processing of large datasets, supercomputers have helped achieve many tasks, such as weather forecasts, drug trials, and discovery, scenario outcomes and predictions, and preventive measures, amongst others.
Future applications will continue to explore higher complexities and would require processing prowess that regular computers cannot handle. Hence, the role of supercomputers is significant, and opportunities are infinite. The analyst assesses the emerging applications and opportunities related to supercomputers.
This analysis covers the following topics:
- An introduction to supercomputers
- Factors influencing adoption
- Key applications areas
- An assessment of trends
- Competitive landscape
- Growth opportunities
- Technology roadmap
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8™
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Supercomputer Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine™
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Technology Snapshot
- Typical Architecture of a Supercomputer
- Core Components of a Supercomputer
- Main Technology Attributes and Evolution
4. Applications and Impact Assessment
- Application Areas of Supercomputers
- Defense and National Security
- Industrial
- Engineering and Scientific Research
- Atmospheric Science
- Impact Assessment – Major Disciplinary Areas
- Global Top 10 Supercomputers, December 2022
- Technology Implementation and Use Cases: Top Supercomputers
5. Trends Assessment
- Patent Landscape
- Regional Trends and Insights – Top Global Supercomputers
- Technology Trends
6. Companies to Watch
- Competitive Landscape – Summary
- Fujitsu, Japan
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, US
- Lenovo, Hong Kong (SAR PRC)
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI Supercomputing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Exascale Scheduling and Resource Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: Supercomputers for SMEs
8. Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights
- Integrated Technology Roadmap
- Strategic Insights: Powering the Applications of the Future
9. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
10. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
