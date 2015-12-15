Techstars, MCIT, RAED Ventures and Saudi National Bank Announce the Continuation of The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator

The program is now accepting applications and will help drive more innovation and entrepreneurship in the growing Middle East startup ecosystem

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Techstars, one of the largest pre-seed investors in the world, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MCIT), RAED Ventures and Saudi National Bank (SNB) today announce a new partnership to continue The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator. As a part of Saudi Arabia’s emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem, the accelerator will work with startups and their founders on building and growing businesses in the Middle East and North Africa. The continuation of this program underscores Techstars’ commitment to making innovation and entrepreneurship more accessible and inclusive for entrepreneurs no matter where they operate around the world.

The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator is now accepting applications and is focused on attracting both Saudi-based entrepreneurs and startups from across the Middle East to pave the way for future innovation in the region’s digital economy. Vijay Tirathrai is the Managing Director of Techstars Riyadh which completed its first program in February 2022, investing in 11 portfolio companies including Torod – an API based, e-commerce enabler.

Faisal Al-Maklas, the CEO and Co-Founder of Torod, described: “The Techstars program was a game changer for us. It has made us all more tenacious, ambitious, and it has shifted our mindset in areas such as learning, growth, and doing more, faster.” His company has since hired 16 people, launched a new product to market, has an annual revenue projection of $1million and raised $1.5m in seed funding. All of this occurred just under a year after completing the Techstars program.

“I am extremely enthusiastic about the growth of the Saudi Arabian and broader Middle East startup ecosystem. Between the Kingdom’s investment in entrepreneurship and its central location, Riyadh is able to attract global startup talent for the entire region. Part of what we do at Techstars is to help founders connect their innovation with the rest of the world,” stated Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars.

“Entrepreneurship that is built on technology and innovation is essential to achieving Vision 2030, the roadmap for social change and economic diversification that guides our country. 70% of the population is under the age of twenty. These people are our digital natives, and we want to capitalize on their enthusiasm and curiosity to innovate faster,” stated Abdullah Alshamrani, General Manager of the Digital Entrepreneurship Center at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MCIT).

The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator is a 13-week program that will take place from June through September 2023. Each company admitted into the program will benefit from Techstars proven model that provides funding and fundraising opportunities, workshops and curated resources, as well as mentors and access to an unrivaled network of partners, investors, and alumni. The program also benefits from the deep connections with the leadership and mentors from MCIT, SNB and RAED Ventures. Once the program is complete, the portfolio will have lifetime access to the Techstars global network of more than 3,300 other startups.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi, Managing Director and Group CEO at the Saudi National Bank stated: “SNB is focused on empowering young entrepreneurs, encouraging them to pursue an entrepreneurial spirit and start their own successful projects and supporting them to contribute to the development of the nation’s economy and advance development in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This is why the Bank launched a number of business accelerators to support innovation, facilitate starting businesses, and develop capacities, in the process creating job opportunities for Saudi nationals across the Kingdom. This partnership coincides with the objectives of SNB’s corporate social responsibility programs in supporting entrepreneurs in the field of technology.”

“Since the beginning of RAED Ventures, we have committed to building the tech ecosystem alongside our partners. We are thrilled to continue our support to all early-stage founders by announcing our participation in the second cohort of The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator. Having witnessed the rapid growth of some promising startups from the first group, we are excited and look forward to the next cohort of this exceptional program,” said Talal Alasmarim, founding partner of RAED Ventures.

“Saudi Arabia’s tech market has grown significantly over the years and is now worth more than $40 billion with over 318,000 jobs in the sector. The nation is also making significant strides in enabling diversity in the workforce with more and more women employed in the ICT industry. Agility and resilience, powered by talent and technology, have enabled Saudi Arabia to reach new heights” stated HE Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, the Kingdom’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology. “The ministry and Techstars will come together to scale the impact of their combined resources and capabilities to truly accelerate digital entrepreneurship, across the Kingdom. We are already witnessing the growth of a vibrant venture capital investment community, rapid technology adoption, and how digital transformation is allowing companies to re-imagine themselves to become more competitive.”

Startups interested in the accelerator are encouraged to apply by visiting The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator page or by expressing interest here.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Through its accelerators, Techstars has invested in more than 3,300 companies with a combined market cap of more than $96B. www.techstars.com

About MCIT

MCIT is responsible for building a robust and cutting-edge digital architecture so that digital transformation accelerates and thus supports the orientations of the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to promote the information and communication technology sector’s role in order to build a digital society, a digital government, a thriving digital economy, and an innovative future for the Kingdom.

About RAED Ventures

RAED Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with exceptional founders building transformative companies in MENA. Since its establishment in 2016, RAED has invested in over 40 companies including Tabby, Lean, Sary, Mozn, Mrsool, Salla, Foodics, and Unifonic. RAED is headquartered in Riyadh and backed by leading regional and international investors.

About SNB

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) is the largest financial institution in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest powerhouses in the region. SNB plays a vital role in supporting economic transformation in Saudi Arabia by transforming the local banking sector and catalyzing the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Its strategy is closely aligned with the Vision’s programs. SNB also leverages its position as the largest institutional and specialized financier in the Kingdom to support the Kingdom’s landmark deals and mega projects. SNB’s vision is to be a premier financial and banking service provider locally and regionally through the fulfilment of strategic aspirations: to be number one in revenues, number one in profit, the best in customer service, the best digital bank, and the employer of choice, and the best Shariah-compliant products service provider in the world. SNB pays huge attention to entrepreneurs thus creating programs aims to develop, train and support entrepreneurs with distinct ideas in Saudi Arabia by attracting, embracing, and financing entrepreneurs and providing them with the skills, expertise, and resources necessary to build their projects and establish sustainable, flourishing, and influential companies. For more information, please visit: https://www.alahli.com/

Contacts

Media

Matthew Grossman



Techstars



M[email protected]