Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the event.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a THR-β agonist, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
[email protected]

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
[email protected]

Related Stories

Lowell Farms Inc. Retains Canaccord Genuity in Connection with Strategic Alternatives Review

IsoPlexis Reports Preliminary Full Year 2022 Revenue

DeFi NFT Honor World Launches New Play-to-Earn Games on Its Platform

Revive Therapeutics To Submit Updated Briefing Package in Support of Upcoming Type C Meeting Granted by FDA for Amended Protocol Agreement of Phase 3 Clinical Study for Bucillamine in the Treatment of COVID-19

WonderFi Responds to Market Speculation

Chiplet Summit Promotes Higher Design Productivity at Leading-Edge Nodes

You may have missed

Lowell Farms Inc. Retains Canaccord Genuity in Connection with Strategic Alternatives Review

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

IsoPlexis Reports Preliminary Full Year 2022 Revenue

DeFi NFT Honor World Launches New Play-to-Earn Games on Its Platform

Revive Therapeutics To Submit Updated Briefing Package in Support of Upcoming Type C Meeting Granted by FDA for Amended Protocol Agreement of Phase 3 Clinical Study for Bucillamine in the Treatment of COVID-19

error: Content is protected !!