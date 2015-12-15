The Diversity Marketing Consortium™ Renews Content Partnership with Forbes EQ BrandVoice for Third Year

Providing a platform for a selection of startups each year, Forbes EQ partnership gives a voice to underrepresented founders as an extension of the pro bono marketing services provided by the DMC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Diversity Marketing Consortium™ (DMC) announced that it has renewed its partnership with Forbes for a third year, in order to provide select DMC clients with an additional channel to further amplify and share their stories. The partnership, specifically with Forbes EQ (Equity Quotient), sits under the Forbes BrandVoice program. Traditionally a paid content marketing platform, Forbes EQ’s partnership with the DMC gives a curated selection of DMC clients the ability to post bylined thought leadership articles for free, underscoring Forbes’ commitment to amplifying diverse voices, as well as representation, inclusion, and systemic equity.

“Forbes is thrilled to be partnering with the DMC once again as part of our ongoing dedication to equity and inclusion,” said Allison Rickert, Executive Director and Program Lead, Forbes EQ. “Forbes EQ is an opportunity for our team to connect directly with the brands and nonprofits that are driving a more equitable world; working with the DMC enables us to further showcase a range of for-profit organizations and their underrepresented founders whose energy and passion exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that powers Forbes.”

Across the Forbes EQ platform, contributors share expertise and insight across four key verticals: Inclusive Capitalism, Education & Access, Justice & Reform, and Health & Wellness. To date, a number of DMC clients have had the opportunity to tell and promote their stories through Forbes EQ including gaming fintech Ugami, self storage startup Stuf, agriculture social enterprise myAgro, e-commerce platform Groupshop, pet insurance provider Wagmo, and scheduling automation platform Cabinet.

“Collaborating with Forbes and the DMC gave Ugami the opportunity to tell our exciting story on the Forbes EQ platform,” said Hector Hulian, CEO, Ugami. “Our mission is to build financial solutions for the gaming community that meets their needs, and the feedback we received has been amazing.”

“Our partnership with Forbes EQ helped us demonstrate how we are delivering on our mission to move farmers in West Africa out of poverty,” said Erin Moore, Chief of Staff at myAgro. “The content we created—which focused on key thematic areas—helped drive traffic, reach new audiences, and, most importantly, provided a platform to share the stories of farmers in West Africa who we work with through our innovative mobile layaway platform.”

This impact is positioned to only increase as the partnership continues in 2023. Content from the first flight of DMC clients will launch in February and includes diversity-focused puzzle games Historicons, privacy-first user identity management platform Iuncta, and compensation management platform Assemble.

The renewal of this partnership comes on the heels of the DMC’s recently announced partnership with recruitment platform Workable, which provides DMC clients with 6 months of free access to best-in-class talent acquisition tools. As the organization approaches its 3-year anniversary in June 2023, the DMC is actively continuing to seek out new partners who can help to increase its impact and benefit to its network of underrepresented and underserved founders.

For more information and to apply to be an agency partner of the DMC, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MARKETING CONSORTIUM

Founded in 2020, the Diversity Marketing Consortium was formed in an effort to help offset systemic racial and gender-based inequity for women and minority founders. The Diversity Marketing Consortium’s mission is to help level the playing field for underrepresented founders by providing pro bono marketing services. To date, the organization has supported more than 30 startups and is a NY-state 501c3. For more information, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT FORBES EQ

Forbes EQ (Equity Quotient) on BrandVoice, an extension of Forbes’ Representation and Inclusion practice, is a space for businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations from and serving underrepresented groups to share stories and expertise with the Forbes.com audience via the BrandVoice content marketing platform. Forbes EQ on BrandVoice works in part with the Diversity Marketing Consortium to identify and promote content marketing from select businesses. It is part of Forbes’ Representation and Inclusion practice, supporting and amplifying Forbes’ commitment to representation, inclusion and systemic equity.

Contacts

Nicole Paone



Vice President – DMC

Sophia Feleke



Account Director, SourceCode Communications



[email protected]