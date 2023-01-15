The Great Leadership Transformation: Fortay.ai Launches Inclusive Leadership(TM) Development Tool to Boost DEI and Organizational Success

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2023) – Fortay, the Team Success platform has recently launched its ​​Inclusive Leadership™ Development Tool designed to create a more inclusive workplace, advance DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) progress and increase organizational growth. The factors of high turnover, team performance impact, lower wellbeing, and survey data from exit, engagement and DEI surveys, provide an opportunity for new innovative approaches to transform leadership development and corporate culture.

“With all the heightened focus on DEIB in recent years, we all expected to see sustainable and lasting progress but the numbers tell an opposite story. More than ever, employees are leaving for more inclusive companies for greater wellbeing and mental health and how organizations show up for The Great Leadership Transformation is imperative,” explains Fortay CoFounder and CEO, Marlina Kinnersley. “For success, organizations need to prioritize the employee experience with a focus on inclusive leadership feedback, to enable the change and results employees and employers need.”

Inclusive leadership is the daily practice of addressing biases, discrimination, and inequities, and cultivating a psychologically safe work environment for all employees to feel valued, respected, and supported for high performance and organizational growth.

Fortay’s new Inclusive Leadership product is driven by the central idea that the strategic goal of growth requires inclusive leaders and teams.

The platform’s proprietary holistic approach is “people-first and science-backed” to achieve maximum business results and increase overall organizational performance, leading to greater success. Fortay’s Inclusive Leadership Assessment has a high degree of reliability and validity, as it was developed using a multi-phase, scientifically validated approach, meeting the standards of both science and practice.

“The future of work is inclusive. Progressive businesses that develop this critical capability of inclusive leadership are the ones who will succeed and grow,” continued Kinnersley. “When you prioritize inclusion and rely on employee feedback to measure inclusive behaviors from your management team, you’ll be able to drive lasting behavioral change at your organization.”

The Fortay Inclusive Leadership product is a multi-use assessment, performance, and development 360 multi-rater tool that helps leaders gauge their inclusiveness across three critical dimensions – Continuous Growth, Foster Belonging, and Empowerment. The central aim is to measure leader behaviors that enhance employees’ perceptions of deep integration into the social environment in the workplace while providing necessary support through a lens of identity-related consideration. Inclusive leaders practice effective leadership for improved engagement, problem-solving, collaboration, employee retention, and innovation.

The Inclusive Leadership multi-rater assessment provides personalized insights and detailed recommendations and resources for future improvement and development, benefiting leaders and managers, their teams and organizations.

Leaders learn what inclusive behaviors their team members have observed, which ones they have not and help identify any leadership perception gaps. Organizations benefit by understanding who needs support where, who is most likely to be an effective leader, and the gaps in their leadership development program. Most importantly, investing in proactively developing inclusive leaders demonstrates a deep commitment to build an inclusive workplace culture that will help attract, develop and retain top industry talent.

Organizations looking to learn more about the Inclusive Leadership product and how Fortay can help develop effective, inclusive leaders and managers while improving the employee experience to retain top talents can reach out to the Fortay team.

