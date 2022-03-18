TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced the income tax treatment of its 2022 common stock and its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred”) dividends.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash dividends paid to the Company’s common stockholders for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 87266M107)

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Total Distribution

per Share

Ordinary Income

per Share (1)

Capital Gain

per Share

Non-Dividend

Distribution

3/29/2022

4/25/2022

$0.2400

$0.2400

$0.0000

$0.0000

6/28/2022

7/25/2022

  0.2400

  0.2400

  0.0000

  0.0000

9/28/2022

10/25/2022

  0.2400

  0.2400

  0.0000

  0.0000

12/29/2022(2)

1/25/2023

  0.2400

  0.2400

  0.0000

  0.0000

Totals

$0.9600

$0.9600

$0.0000

$0.0000

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash dividends paid to the holders of the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Series C Preferred Stock (CUSIP# 87266M206)

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Total Distribution

per Share

Ordinary Income

per Share (1)

Capital Gain

per Share

Non-Dividend

Distribution

3/18/2022

3/30/2022

$0.3906

$0.3906

$0.0000

$0.0000

6/20/2022

6/30/2022

  0.3906

  0.3906

  0.0000

  0.0000

9/20/2022

9/30/2022

  0.3906

  0.3906

  0.0000

  0.0000

12/20/2022

12/30/2022

  0.3906

  0.3906

  0.0000

  0.0000

Totals

 

$1.5624

$1.5624

$0.0000

$0.0000

  1. Ordinary Income dividends are eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to “qualified REIT dividends” pursuant to IRC Section 199A.
  2. Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions declared in October, November or December of 2022 to shareholders of record in such month and paid by the end of January 2023, are treated for federal income tax purposes as received by shareholders on December 31, 2022 to the extent of the Company’s 2022 tax earnings and profits.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividends. For additional information, refer to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit https://www.tpgrefinance.com/.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS
+1 (212) 405-8500

[email protected]

MEDIA
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.

Courtney Power

+1 (415) 743-1550

[email protected]

Related Stories

LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023

Mashida (MSHD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award

Xvisio SeerLens™ One AR Glasses Use Multiple STMicroelectronics Sensor Technologies

Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) Is Now Available on LBank Exchange

The UBJ – Influential Personalities 30 Under 30 Magazine & Awards – India’s Biggest Influencers & Entrepreneurs Awards Night Recognizing and Celebrating the Achievements of Exceptional Young Talent

You may have missed

LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023

Mashida (MSHD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award

Xvisio SeerLens™ One AR Glasses Use Multiple STMicroelectronics Sensor Technologies

Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) Is Now Available on LBank Exchange

error: Content is protected !!