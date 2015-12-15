United States Transformative Mega Trends Report 2022-2030: Focus on Connectivity, Cognitive Era, Security and Defense, Smart is the New Green – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research service examines the technological advancements and convergences led by major shifts in artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, 5G, blockchain and digital reality across cities, businesses, and consumers.

The high rate of digital adoption, supported by strong indicators, such as over 95% smartphone adoption, shift toward a digital economy, and an increasingly digital ageing population by 2030, shows significant potential for technological advancements in the country.

Further, a strong ecosystem driven by leading global technology market participants places the United States in a leadership position over the next decade. Challenges will persist, as countries, primarily China, make equally notable advancements in technological innovation during the same period.

As trends collide, businesses must prepare for several strategic imperatives. Key among these are geopolitical chaos, transformative Mega Trends, and disruptive technologies. Opportunities lie in digital upskilling and cybersecurity, as governments and businesses seek to scale their digital offerings to bring efficiency into consumers’ lives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Technology in America

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Introduction

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success

Growth Drivers for Technology in America

Growth Restraints for Technology in America

3 Connectivity Trends

Connectivity Trends – Overview and Key Findings

Connectivity Trends – The 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon

Connectivity Trends – Taxonomy of Key Subtrends

Subtrend 1 – Roadmap to 5G

Subtrend 2 – IoT Proliferation

Subtrend 3 – Digital Reality

Subtrend 4 – Space Connectivity

Subtrend 5 – Virtual Finance Adoption

Subtrend 6 – Blockchain Adoption

Subtrend 7 – Data Monetization

Subtrend 8 – Connected Living

4 Cognitive Era Trends

Cognitive Trends – Overview and Findings

Cognitive Trends – 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon

Cognitive Trends – Taxonomy of Key Subtrends

Subtrend 1 – Future of Computing

Subtrend 2 – State of AI

Subtrend 3 – Data Privacy Regulations

Subtrend 4 – Device Distribution

Subtrend 5 – Future of Social Media

Subtrend 6 – Metaverse Evolution

5 Security and Defense Trends

Security and Defense – Overview and Findings

Security and Defense – 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon

Security and Defense – Taxonomy of Key Subtrends

Subtrend 1 – Cyberthreats and Security

Subtrend 2 – Crime Rates

Subtrend 3 – Natural Disasters

Subtrend 4 – Safe Cities

Subtrend 5 – Terrorism

Subtrend 6 – Nation-to-nation Tensions

6 Smart is the New Green Trends

Smart is the New Green – Overview and Findings

Smart is the New Green – 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon

Smart is the New Green – Taxonomy of Key Subtrends

Subtrend 1 – Smart Materials

Subtrend 2 – Smart Buildings

Subtrend 3 – Smart Cities

Subtrend 3 – Smart City Initiatives and Challenges

Subtrend 3 – Smart City Targets and Impact

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Home as an Intelligent Hub

Growth Opportunity 2: Cybersecurity for Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 3: New Form Factors Leading to the Metaverse

8 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx0azt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900