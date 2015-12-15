Vaco Holdings Expands Executive Team

Lisa Weaver Joins Vaco Holdings as Chief Administrative Officer, Megan Schuster Joins as Chief Marketing Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vaco Holdings, a global professional services firm, today announced that Lisa Weaver has joined the company as chief administrative officer and Megan Schuster has joined as chief marketing officer. Lisa started in December; Megan’s first day was January 3, 2023.

“In light of our incredible growth, and in anticipation of our ongoing growth, we are adding meaningful horsepower to our executive leadership team through the addition of Lisa and Megan. Both will help posture the company for all that is to come; Lisa through organizational standardization and optimization and Megan in branding, marketing and go-to-market strategy,” said Brian Waller, Vaco Holdings CEO and co-founder. “We have enjoyed growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, and will continue to thoughtfully add to our portfolio of businesses while streamlining how we holistically go to market.”

Last year, Vaco Holdings was honored on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for its three-year revenue growth rate of 118 percent. The company has ongoing growth goals that will require great minds and people with exceptional experience like Lisa and Megan.

About Lisa Weaver:

Lisa joins Vaco Holdings as the organization’s first chief administrative officer. Lisa will report to Brian Waller and will work closely with functional leaders across Vaco and operational leaders across all of the Vaco Holdings family of brands. Lisa’s most recent experience includes more than 15 years at $2B revenue business process outsourcing company, Sitel, where she served in roles such as SVP of operations support and North American CFO. Lisa has successfully led multiple high-growth companies through needed change management and has focused on optimizing business process and technology solutions across organizations to enable and accelerate growth.

About Megan Schuster:

Megan comes to Vaco Holdings with 15 years of experience in B2B marketing and communications across financial services, commercial real estate, healthcare and professional services. She is passionate about using data and analytics to demonstrate marketing’s role as a driver of growth, building a strong relationship between sales and marketing and creating buyer-centric demand programs. Megan has a proven track record of leading through change and delivering results in highly complex, matrixed organizations with global operations.

About Vaco Holdings:

With expertise in accounting and finance, technology, operations, supply chain management, and governance, risk and compliance, Vaco Holdings encompasses a unique family of brands that provides end-to-end enterprise solutions: Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; and Vaco, a talent solutions company providing strategic staffing and direct-hire solutions.

Since its founding in 2002, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. For the past 16 years, Vaco Holdings has made Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit vaco.com.

