VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: Status on December 31, 2022 (corrected data) and January 4, 2023
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
Status on December 31, 2022 (corrected data) and January 4, 2023
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment A
Declaration date: January 19, 2023
Erratum: status on December 31, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
138,367,482
including:
|160,933,882
|Exercise of 12,500 BSA equity warrant
Double voting rights granted on 9,775 ordinary shares
|December 1st, 8 & 10, 2022
December 7, 9, 16 & 23, 2022
|160,809,560
Interim status on January 4, 2023
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
138,346,968
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|160,933,882
|Cancellation of 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
|January 4, 2023 i
|160,809,560
i Management Board decisions of January 4, 2023.
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment