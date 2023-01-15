Wallarm adds Cybersecurity Leaders to its Board of Advisors

New Advisory Board Members Bring Extensive Experience to Assist Organizations Needing to Enhance and Accelerate their API Security Posture

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallarm, the end-to-end API security company, is pleased to introduce the newest cybersecurity luminaries to join the company’s already impressive Board of Advisors. Each new member brings broad and in-depth cybersecurity and business expertise, and are eager to share their hard-won knowledge and insights with fellow cybersecurity executives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Wilkes, Todd Dekkinga, Torry Crass, William Barnes, and Zack Moody to the Wallarm advisory board,” said Ivan Novikov, CEO and co-founder of Wallarm. “Their wealth of experience in cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate our advanced API security and cloud-native WAAP offerings, and are confident their expertise will help us better serve our customers’ API security needs.”

Wallarm’s newly announced Advisory Board members include:

Mike Wilkes is a CISO who has built, transformed and protected companies such as SecurityScorecard, ASCAP, Marvel, AQR Capital, ING Bank, Rabobank, CME Group, Sony, and Macy’s. He is a thought leadership on cyber resilience, a featured speaker at many technology conferences, and teaches cybersecurity courses at NYU.

Todd Dekkinga has more than 25 years of experience in IT and Security with hands-on roles designing, developing, and deploying enterprise architectures from the ground up. Todd is currently the CISO at Zluri and Scrut Automation, fully modernizing and securing their infrastructure in an aggressive and high growth environment.

Torry Crass is a Cyber Security Advisor, CISO, and InfraGard National Cyber Camp Program Director. An industry veteran, he is a SME in infrastructure, operations, and security with vast experience in global enterprise environments. He regularly helps as a staff member and presenter at security conferences such as BSides, RSA, BlackHat and DefCon.

William Barnes is currently a CISO Advisor at World Wide Technology, having previously served as a cybersecurity executive at Pfizer for over 20 years. He also serves as the Vice Chief of Staff at the U.S. Marine Forces Cyberspace Command and teaches computer science at Connecticut College.

Zack Moody is a Global CISO, Board Member, and Advisor focused on strategy & operational excellence. He has 18+ years’ experience in cybersecurity, risk management, and strategy development, including executive security leadership, and as a champion of digital transformation with a vision of cybersecurity as a mission-critical partner to innovation and revenue generation.

