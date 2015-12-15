Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News Summary

Second quarter revenue was $3.11 billion, at the high end of the guidance range.

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $(1.40) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(0.42), which includes $100 million of underutilization related charges in HDD.

Second quarter GAAP operating loss was $321 million and Non-GAAP operating loss was $119 million.

Expect fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $2.60 billion to $2.80 billion.

Expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(1.70) to $(1.40) which includes underutilization charges in flash and HDD totaling $250 million, with flash driven by a 30% reduction in wafer starts beginning in January.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results.

“The Western Digital team delivered revenue at the high end of our guidance range, despite a challenging flash price environment and continued cloud inventory digestion,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “We continue to take action to reset the business in response to the post-pandemic environment by optimizing our cost structure and strengthening our liquidity. These actions, including strategically reducing our capital expenditures across both flash and HDD and our operating expenses, as well as amending our financial covenants and securing recent financings, will give us the financial flexibility and optionality to weather this cycle, while also positioning us to continue executing our product roadmap and furthering our technical leadership over the long term.”

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q/Q Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $ 3,107 $ 3,736 down 17% $ 3,107 $ 3,736 down 17% Gross Margin 17.0 % 26.3 % down 9.3 ppt 17.4 % 26.7 % down 9.3 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $ 849 $ 823 up 3% $ 659 $ 689 down 4% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $ (321 ) $ 158 * $ (119 ) $ 307 * Net Income (Loss) ($M) $ (446 ) $ 27 * $ (135 ) $ 64 * Earnings Per Share $ (1.40 ) $ 0.08 * $ (0.42 ) $ 0.20 * * not a meaningful figure

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Y/Y Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $ 3,107 $ 4,833 down 36% $ 3,107 $ 4,833 down 36% Gross Margin 17.0 % 32.8 % down 15.8 ppt 17.4 % 33.6 % down 16.2 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $ 849 $ 856 down 1% $ 659 $ 741 down 11% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $ (321 ) $ 727 * $ (119 ) $ 882 * Net Income (Loss) ($M) $ (446 ) $ 564 * $ (135 ) $ 724 * Earnings Per Share $ (1.40 ) $ 1.79 * $ (0.42 ) $ 2.30 * * not a meaningful figure

The company generated $35 million in cash flow from operations and ended the quarter with $1.87 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary Revenue ($M) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q/Q Q2 2022 Y/Y Cloud $ 1,224 $ 1,829 down 33% $ 1,920 down 36% Client 1,089 1,229 down 11% 1,854 down 41% Consumer 794 678 up 17% 1,059 down 25% Total Revenue $ 3,107 $ 3,736 down 17% $ 4,833 down 36%

In the fiscal second quarter:

Cloud represented 39% of total revenue. Sequentially, declines in both capacity enterprise drives sold to Cloud customers and smart video customers were partly offset by an increase in flash shipments. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to inventory digestion in hard drives.

Client represented 35% of total revenue. Sequentially, the decline was driven by pricing pressure across our flash products, which was partly offset by an increase in hard drive shipments. The year-over-year decline was also due to pricing pressure in flash as well as lower client SSD shipments for PC applications.

Consumer represented 26% of revenue. Sequentially, the increase was driven by a seasonal uptick in both retail hard drives and flash. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower retail hard drive shipments and pricing pressure in flash.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2023 Three Months Ending



March 31, 2023 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $2.60 – $2.80 $2.60 – $2.80 Gross margin 8.4% – 10.5% 9.0% – 11.0% Operating expenses ($M) $710 – $730 $600 – $620 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$90 ~$90 Tax expense ($M)(2) N/A $60 – $70 Diluted earnings per share N/A $(1.70) – $(1.40) Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~319 ~319

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $110 million to $135 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) Due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income and because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses, our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook and financial performance for both fiscal third quarter of 2023 and longer term; demand trends; market conditions; product innovations; market access; and cost reductions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal second quarter ended December 30, 2022 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health crises; impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of our ongoing strategic review, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; disruptions in operations from cybersecurity incidents or other system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 25, 2022, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION



PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) December 30,

2022 July 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,871 $ 2,327 Accounts receivable, net 1,905 2,804 Inventories 3,773 3,638 Other current assets 832 684 Total current assets 8,381 9,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,688 3,670 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,357 1,396 Goodwill 10,041 10,041 Other intangible assets, net 135 213 Other non-current assets 1,445 1,486 Total assets $ 25,047 $ 26,259 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,193 $ 1,902 Accounts payable to related parties 368 320 Accrued expenses 1,410 1,636 Income taxes payable 1,025 869 Accrued compensation 348 510 Current portion of long-term debt 38 — Total current liabilities 4,382 5,237 Long-term debt 7,033 7,022 Other liabilities 1,517 1,779 Total liabilities 12,932 14,038 Total shareholders’ equity 12,115 12,221 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 25,047 $ 26,259

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION



PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue, net $ 3,107 $ 4,833 $ 6,843 $ 9,884 Cost of revenue 2,579 3,250 5,334 6,636 Gross profit 528 1,583 1,509 3,248 Operating expenses: Research and development 523 575 1,075 1,153 Selling, general and administrative 250 279 497 570 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 76 2 100 20 Total operating expenses 849 856 1,672 1,743 Operating income (loss) (321 ) 727 (163 ) 1,505 Interest and other expense, net (64 ) (81 ) (138 ) (155 ) Income (loss) before taxes (385 ) 646 (301 ) 1,350 Income tax expense 61 82 118 176 Net income (loss) $ (446 ) $ 564 $ (419 ) $ 1,174 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.40 ) $ 1.81 $ (1.32 ) $ 3.77 Diluted $ (1.40 ) $ 1.79 $ (1.32 ) $ 3.73 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 318 312 317 311 Diluted 318 315 317 315

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION



PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (446 ) $ 564 $ (419 ) $ 1,174 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 214 242 430 492 Stock-based compensation 86 87 172 163 Deferred income taxes 67 11 25 38 Non-cash portion of asset impairment 15 — 15 — Loss on disposal of assets — 1 1 1 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 2 11 5 21 Other non-cash operating activities, net 25 25 69 13 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 517 (298 ) 899 (486 ) Inventories 89 (103 ) (135 ) (30 ) Accounts payable (396 ) 137 (521 ) 96 Accounts payable to related parties 74 11 49 (9 ) Accrued expenses (182 ) 82 (226 ) 81 Income taxes payable 39 1 156 (34 ) Accrued compensation (58 ) 1 (162 ) (66 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (11 ) (106 ) (317 ) (267 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35 666 41 1,187 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (258 ) (294 ) (578 ) (539 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (17 ) 35 82 (17 ) Strategic Investments and other, net 17 2 14 (13 ) Net cash used in investing activities (258 ) (257 ) (482 ) (569 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net 43 56 (7 ) (20 ) Repayment of debt and revolving credit facility, net — (1,214 ) — (1,427 ) Debt issuance costs (5 ) (9 ) (5 ) (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 38 (1,167 ) (12 ) (1,456 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7 (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (178 ) (759 ) (456 ) (839 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,049 3,290 2,327 3,370 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,871 $ 2,531 $ 1,871 $ 2,531

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION



Supplemental Operating Segment Results



(in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net revenue: Flash $ 1,657 $ 2,620 $ 3,379 $ 5,110 HDD 1,450 2,213 3,464 4,774 Total net revenue $ 3,107 $ 4,833 $ 6,843 $ 9,884 Gross profit: Flash $ 240 $ 946 $ 662 $ 1,867 HDD 300 677 874 1,469 Total gross profit for segments 540 1,623 1,536 3,336 Unallocated corporate items: Stock-based compensation expense (12 ) (14 ) (26 ) (23 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (26 ) (1 ) (65 ) Total unallocated corporate items (12 ) (40 ) (27 ) (88 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 528 $ 1,583 $ 1,509 $ 3,248 Gross margin: Flash 14.5 % 36.1 % 19.6 % 36.5 % HDD 20.7 % 30.6 % 25.2 % 30.8 % Total gross margin for segments 17.4 % 33.6 % 22.4 % 33.8 % Consolidated gross margin 17.0 % 32.8 % 22.1 % 32.9 %

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION



PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,579 $ 2,755 $ 3,250 $ 5,334 $ 6,636 Stock-based compensation expense (12 ) (14 ) (14 ) (26 ) (23 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (1 ) (26 ) (1 ) (65 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,567 $ 2,740 $ 3,210 $ 5,307 $ 6,548 GAAP gross profit $ 528 $ 981 $ 1,583 $ 1,509 $ 3,248 Stock-based compensation expense 12 14 14 26 23 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 1 26 1 65 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 540 $ 996 $ 1,623 $ 1,536 $ 3,336 GAAP operating expenses $ 849 $ 823 $ 856 $ 1,672 $ 1,743 Stock-based compensation expense (74 ) (72 ) (73 ) (146 ) (140 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (39 ) (38 ) (38 ) (77 ) (77 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (76 ) (24 ) (2 ) (100 ) (20 ) Other (1 ) — (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 659 $ 689 $ 741 $ 1,348 $ 1,502 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (321 ) $ 158 $ 727 $ (163 ) $ 1,505 Cost of revenue adjustments 12 15 40 27 88 Operating expense adjustments 190 134 115 324 241 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (119 ) $ 307 $ 882 $ 188 $ 1,834 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (64 ) $ (74 ) $ (81 ) $ (138 ) $ (155 ) Non-cash economic interest and Other — (1 ) 13 (1 ) 19 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (64 ) $ (75 ) $ (68 ) $ (139 ) $ (136 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 61 $ 57 $ 82 $ 118 $ 176 Income tax adjustments (109 ) 111 8 2 11 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ (48 ) $ 168 $ 90 $ 120 $ 187

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION



PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (446 ) $ 27 $ 564 $ (419 ) $ 1,174 Stock-based compensation expense 86 86 87 172 163 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 39 39 64 78 142 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 76 24 2 100 20 Non-cash economic interest and Other 1 (1 ) 15 — 23 Income tax adjustments 109 (111 ) (8 ) (2 ) (11 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (135 ) $ 64 $ 724 $ (71 ) $ 1,511 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ (1.40 ) $ 0.08 $ 1.79 $ (1.32 ) $ 3.73 Non-GAAP $ (0.42 ) $ 0.20 $ 2.30 $ (0.22 ) $ 4.80 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 318 319 315 317 315 Non-GAAP 318 319 315 317 315 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 35 $ 6 $ 666 $ 41 $ 1,187 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (258 ) (320 ) (294 ) (578 ) (539 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (17 ) 99 35 82 (17 ) Free cash flow $ (240 ) $ (215 ) $ 407 $ (455 ) $ 631

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP cost of revenue; Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, non-cash economic interest, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company’s control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company’s acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company’s operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. In addition, the company may record credits related to gains upon sale of property due to restructuring or reversals of charges recorded in prior periods. These charges or credits are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Non-cash economic interest. The company excludes non-cash economic interest expense associated with its convertible notes. These charges do not reflect the company’s operating results, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

