WonderFi Responds to Market Speculation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2023) – WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (“WonderFi” or the “Company“) has been made aware of press speculation involving a possible acquisition of the Company. In response to the press speculation, the Company acknowledges that it has held preliminary discussions with various third parties with respect to both potential acquisitions and the Company being acquired, which is consistent with past practice and the Company’s general acquisition strategy. These discussions are preliminary in nature and are ongoing, and no assurance can be given that any agreement or agreements will be reached, or that the terms of a transaction will be agreed upon or that a transaction will be completed. The Company does not intend to make further comment unless or until an agreement has been entered into and there is a transaction to announce.

This news release is being issued at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in regard to recent market activity.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi’s executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi’s core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

